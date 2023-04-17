Rico Yan forever: Dani Barretto’s ‘Your ’90s Heartthrob’ TikTok filter entry

“Tinatanong pa ba ‘yan.”

This was what entrepreneur Dani Barretto said in a TikTok video where a user is asked to choose who their “’90s heartthrob” is.

The daughter of Marjorie Barretto on Sunday shared a clip where she used the “Your ’90s Heartthrob” filter to answer the question.

In response, she leaned towards the picture of late matinee idol Rico Yan, her aunt Claudine Barretto‘s former reel-and-real-life boyfriend.

Rico’s image was juxtaposed with other ’90s heartthrobs which include Jericho Rosales, Marvin Agustin, Patrick Garcia, and Baron Geisler, among others.

Dani also wrote the following as a caption: “Tinatanong pa ba ‘yan.” It was accompanied by a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

Her TikTok post has earned 58,800 likes, over 350 comments, and one million views so far.

Last week, Claudine revealed that she had visited Rico’s gravesite on Easter Sunday.

Claudine regularly dedicates social media posts to her former boyfriend whom she dated for four years.

Both were first paired together in ABS-CBN movies starting in 1996. Two years after, their on-screen chemistry melded into a real-life romance.

Their tandem was one of the most popular ones in the ’90s.

Weeks after their breakup, Rico died from cardiac arrest due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.

‘Fond memories’

In a TikTok video uploaded last year, Dani was seen sharing some of her fondest memories with her aunt’s former boyfriend.

“He used to bring me to school, pick me up in school, tapos sinasama niya ako sa badminton niya. Tapos siya din ‘yung nagturo sa akin kumain ng strawberries,” she said before.

“Marami akong fond memories sa kanya. Kasi at one point, ‘yung school ko, katabi lang ng condo nila ng tita ko. So I would sleep there constantly. Minsan, ‘pag nasa taping ‘yung Tita Claudine ko, naiiwan kaming dalawa ni Tito Rico,” Dani added.

“Kaya marami akong memories sa kanya talaga noong bata ako,” she continued.

Dani is Marjorie’s child with actor Kiel Legaspi.

Claudine, meanwhile, is Marjorie’s younger sister.