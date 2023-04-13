‘Late night visit’: How Claudine Barretto capped off her Easter Sunday

Easter Sundays are usually associated with joyous celebrations which include social gatherings and fun-filled activities.

The same can be said for “Optimum Star” Claudine Barretto, who posted birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram account on April 9.

According to her posts, it was the birthday celebration of her friend Chucho Martinez, a managing partner at the Premier Law Firm and Associates.

The actress surprised her Instagram followers four days later, when she posted a video featuring the gravesite of late actor Rico Yan. She apparently visited him on the same day her friend had a birthday bash.

“Late post #eastersunday late night visit,” Claudine wrote as a caption on April 13.

She also tagged the account of Tina Yan, Rico’s sister.

The actress also wrote the following hashtags: “#claudinians” and “#rycb.” The latter is a combination of their initials — “RY” for Rico Yan and “CB” for Claudine Barretto.

In the video, Claudine was seen walking towards Rico’s raised grave with the inscription, “In God’s care.”

“Happy Easter!” the actress greeted.

She also crouched down to touch his grave marker and paused momentarily.

Her Instagram post has earned over 16,000 likes so far.

Claudine has been consistent in dedicating social media posts to her former reel-and real-life boyfriend.

Despite passing away 21 years ago, the former matinee idol continues to get greetings from the actress, especially on his birthdays.

Rico and Claudine dated for four years, from 1998 to 2002.

They were first paired in movies such as “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita,” “Radio Romance,” “Madrasta,” and “Flames: The Movie.”

The actor died weeks after their breakup from cardiac arrest due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.