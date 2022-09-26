Drag queen Precious Paula Nicole launches initiative to help ‘Karding’ victims

Filipino drag queen Precious Paula Nicole launched an initiative to help victims of Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru).

Precious also asked her followers and fellow queens on Twitter on September 26 to join her relief initiative.

“Hello, magandang umaga. I hope safe po kayong lahat. I woke up this morning seeing the aftermath of Bagyong Karding at nanlulumo ako,” Precious said.

“I’m opening the lines of Team Precious, and encouraging all my fellow queens na tumulong sa mga kababayan nating nasalanta,” she added.

Under her tweet, Precious decided to coordinate with Angat Buhay, a non-government charity organization, to help the typhoon victims.

She cited that those who live in Nueva Ecija needs aid.

“I heard that in some part of Nueva Ecjia, two weeks pa bago magkakailaw. They need all the help we can give them,” Precious said.

“Please, if you know someone from Angat Buhay, we want to coordinate with them regarding this. Maraming salamat po. @angatbuhay_ph,” she added.

Her tweet soon reached Raffy Magno, the executive director of Angat Buhay.

“Hi Precious, our team will get in touch with you. Maraming salamat,” Magno said.

Precious then replied with: “Maraming salamat po, sir.”

Her followers, meanwhile, lauded the “Drag Race Philippines” contender for her initiative.

“Queen behavior talaga as someone from NE malakas nga bagyo here and walang kuryente til now,” a Twitter user said.

“We stan a queen who has a heart for the needy,” another user tweeted.

Prior to this, Former Vice President Leni Robredo, who heads Angat Buhay NGO, on Sunday advised the public that volunteers will be on standby to conduct relief efforts for those in need.

“Patuloy ang @angatbuhay_ph sa pagmo-monitor ng mga lugar na maaapektuhan, at handa tayong tumulong kung saan kailangan. Maraming salamat rin sa ating volunteers na naka-standby na para sa relief efforts. #KardingPH,” Robredo said.

Several groups and entities have also mobilized and opened donation channels for relief aid to affected communities.

Those wishing to send cash or in-kind donations can visit their Facebook pages for more details.

As of the latest bulletin, Karding is headed west away from Luzon.

It has weakened from a Super Typhoon into a Typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 160 kph and a central pressure of 975 hPA.

The state weather bureau also advised the public about heavy rainfall and severe winds in coastal areas and some parts of Luzon.