Netizens say Bretman Rock’s ASMR video a ‘shade’ at Benny Blanco’s Jollibee review

Was it a shade to singer Selena Gomez’s boyfriend?

This was what some internet users thought after Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock posted a video of him eating Jollibee’s fried chicken and pointing out its crispiness.

The internet personality uploaded the clip weeks after American music producer Benny Blanco uploaded a food review of the fast food chain’s offerings which included its famous Chickenjoy.

Jollibee describes its Chickenjoy, its signature fried chicken offering, as the “best-tasting crispylicious” and “juicylicious” chicken meat.

In his video, Benny could be seen dipping a piece of fried chicken into its gravy sauce and commenting that it was “soggy as f**k,” adding he “didn’t like it.”

He explained that his stepmother, Cora, was “from the Philippines” and that he grew up in a “s*i*load of Filipino food.”

Despite this, Benny said it was his first time trying out the famous Philippine fast food brand.

Benny often posts food reviews on his TikTok account.

‘Still crispy’

Weeks after the viral review of Benny, Bretman uploaded an ASMR video of him eating a Jollibee fried chicken with the caption: “Notice how [it’s] still crispy…..”

He said the pieces were already “leftovers” and then proceeded to bite one.

American actress-singer Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, a former Disney star whose grandmother Sylvia La Torre is dubbed the “Queen of Kundiman,” reacted to Bretman’s content.

“WAS WAITING FOR THIS!” she commented with emojis of a laughing-with-tears face and raised hands.

Other users also perceived Bretman to be throwing shade at Benny when the influencer emphasized the chicken’s crispiness.

“Benny Blanco left the chat hahahahahahahaha,” a TikTok user commented.

“The shade at Benny Blanco,” another user wrote with emojis of rolling-on-the-floor laughing faces and hands-with-okay gestures.

“THE BADDEST HAS SPOKEN,” commented another TikTok user.

“Ibulong mo kay Benny,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“THIS IS THE CLOSEST REACTION TO BENNY BLANCO’S VID I’VE BEEN [WAITING] FOR. HAHAHAHA. QUEEN,” another user exclaimed.

Bretman, however, responded to another TikTok user, saying that he does not care about Jollibee as a corporation.

TikTok user @zillenialdaily wrote: “Yess, I know you would not disappoint. Filipinos ride for Jollibee (heart emoji).”

“I just eat them… idgaf about Jollibee as a corporation,” the influencer responded, referring to the fried chicken. “IDGAF” is short for “I don’t give a f**k.”

Another Jollibee food review by Benny

Meanwhile, Benny uploaded another review involving Filipino food a day after posting his Jollibee review.

In his new video, he tried out the fast food chain’s pancit palabok, lumpia, longganisa and the Jollibee chicken sandwich.

“All right, these are all the highest-rated Filipino places in LA (Los Angeles). Apparently, all the Jollibees in LA are not as good in the Philippines or New York. But my friend told me to get the best one, the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich,” Benny said.

He then took a bite of the sandwich and commented, “Not only is this sandwich so good, but I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked. You can go there just for this.”

Jollibee is among the largest fast food chain brands in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,500 stores in 18 countries.