Spotted: Jollibee meals in R’Bonney Gabriel’s dressing room for MUPH 2024 hosting

Boxes of meals from a homegrown fast food chain were spotted in the dressing room of Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel as she prepares for her hosting duties in Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Wednesday showed three boxes from Jollibee and commented:

“No dressing room in the Philippines is complete without…”

She then shifts her phone to the Jollibee meals by the table.

R’Bonney also shared that she is carrying her “study book” for the Filipino language in her bag for her hosting duties later.

“Marunong akong mag-Tagalog. Konti lang, pero nag-aaral ako,” she said in another Instagram Story.

“I think I said that right,” the half-Pinay added.

Last month, R’Bonney shared that she is studying Filipino.

Being the daughter of a Filipino father, she spent some of her early childhood days in Manila where she played tong-its, ate pan de sal, played under the rain, and watched fiesta parades.

The beauty queen is hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation with Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai, actors Alden Richards and Gabbi Garcia and multi-media personality Tim Yap.

The winner of the national pageant will represent the Philippines in the 73rd edition of Miss Universe in Mexico.

