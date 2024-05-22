Spotted: Jollibee meals in R’Bonney Gabriel’s dressing room for MUPH 2024 hosting

By
Jeline Malasig
-
May 22, 2024 - 5:19 PM
326
R'Bonney Gabriel_Jollibee
Screengrab from an Instagram Story posted by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel on May 22, 2024; R'Bonney in Los Angeles in this photo posted on her Instagram on May 19, 2024 (rbonneynola/Instagram)

Boxes of meals from a homegrown fast food chain were spotted in the dressing room of Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel as she prepares for her hosting duties in Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

READ: R’Bonney Gabriel’s ‘Pinoy’ humor shines in invite to watch MUPH 2024 coronation night

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Wednesday showed three boxes from Jollibee and commented:

“No dressing room in the Philippines is complete without…”

She then shifts her phone to the Jollibee meals by the table.

R'Bonney Gabriel_IG Story
Screengrab from an Instagram Story posted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel on May 22, 2024 (rbonneynola/Instagram)

R’Bonney also shared that she is carrying her “study book” for the Filipino language in her bag for her hosting duties later.

“Marunong akong mag-Tagalog. Konti lang, pero nag-aaral ako,” she said in another Instagram Story.

“I think I said that right,” the half-Pinay added.

Screengrab from an Instagram Story posted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel on May 22, 2024 (rbonneynola/Instagram)

Last month, R’Bonney shared that she is studying Filipino.

Being the daughter of a Filipino father, she spent some of her early childhood days in Manila where she played tong-its, ate pan de sal, played under the rain, and watched fiesta parades.

RELATED: From tong-its to pandesal: R’Bonney Gabriel goes nostalgic during visit to father’s street | ‘Nag-aaral ako!’: R’Bonney Gabriel embraces Pinoy heritage by studying Filipino

The beauty queen is hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation with Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai, actors Alden Richards and Gabbi Garcia and multi-media personality Tim Yap.

The winner of the national pageant will represent the Philippines in the 73rd edition of Miss Universe in Mexico.

READ: Who’s who: Performers, hosts for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation | ‘Maloloka ako’: Gabbi Garcia’s video edit as pageant candidate sends Pinoys into frenzy

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR