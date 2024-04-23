‘Nag-aaral ako!’: R’Bonney Gabriel embraces Pinoy heritage by studying Filipino

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is embracing her Philippine heritage by learning how to speak the national language.

The Filipino-American beauty queen has been in her father’s homeland since last week for “special projects.”

Reports said that she has several modeling, hosting and guesting commitments to fulfill.

R’Bonney also appeared in GMA’s variety show “TiktoClock” on April 18, where she participated in a game.

On the same day, the Miss Universe titleholder uploaded a clip of her being attended to by various people behind the scenes with the caption: “First week in the Philippines be like…”

She also included a text within the video which reads: “My brain when I’m trying to prepare lines for live broadcast, get my hair braided, stay still for the make up, drink enough coffee, plan next week’s schedule, and my manager thinks I understand her Filipino.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

R’Bonney’s post has earned over 27,000 likes and several comments from Instagram users, including Filipinos.

“This is an opportunity to learn Tagalog,” a user commented with a heart emoji.

“Nag-aaral ako!” the beauty queen responded.

Another user commented on the half-Pinay’s appearance.

“Kagwapa,” the user wrote with heart-eyed emojis.

“Daghan salamat po,” R’Bonney replied with a heart emoji.

In her Instagram, the beauty queen also referenced some Pinoy culture such as the popular motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas and eating turon or fried bananas with caramelized brown sugar.

She also shared about learning the Filipino phrase “laging trapik,” a reference to Metro Manila’s perennial traffic.

R’Bonney likewise ate kalamay, a sticky sweet Bicol delicacy made of coconut milk, sugar and glutinous rice flour.

The beauty queen also jammed to the popular summer song “Pantropiko” by P-pop girl group BINI while cooling off at a beach.

ALSO READ: Construction workers’ ‘Pantropiko’ dance cover wows social media users

R’Bonney is the first Filipino-American Miss Universe titleholder.

Last year, she paid a visit to her father’s home street in Malate where she reminisced about her early childhood days which included pandesal breakfasts, playing under the rain, watching fiesta parades and playing tong-its.

RELATED: From tong-its to pandesal: R’Bonney Gabriel goes nostalgic during visit to father’s street | Who is Miss Universe 2022 Filipino-American Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel?

The beauty queen will host the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finals next month.