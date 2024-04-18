Construction workers’ ‘Pantropiko’ dance cover wows social media users

Two construction workers impressed the internet with their dance cover of P-pop girl group BINI‘s viral hit “Pantropiko.”

An account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform shared a TikTok clip of the workers dancing to the choreography of the bubblegum pop song.

The clip has earned 210,000 views, 4,800 likes and over 800 reposts on the platform.

It was originally uploaded on TikTok by user @kennethmarquez3 last February. It had the hashtags “#constructionlife” and “#scaffolder,” providing a glimpse of his life outside TikTok.

Kenneth Marquez‘s clip has amassed 4.2 million plays, 346,600 likes, 18,000 bookmarks and over 3,900 comments so far.

It also caught the attention of actress-comedienne Kiray Celis, who wrote: “Galing!!!!” It was accompanied with three heart-eyed emojis.

Some X users also quipped that the construction workers were better than them when it came to doing the song’s choreography.

“CRY, MAS MAGALING PA SILA [SAKIN],” a Pinoy commented.

“Buti pa sila, kabisado ‘yung steps. Ako, hirap na hirap pa rin,” another user wrote with loudly crying emojis.

Others jokingly called them “construction werkers” for “slaying” the choreography.

A look at the TikTok account of Marquez will yield more dancing videos where he could be seen grooving to other songs of BTS, Beyonce and Daddy Yankee, among others.

He also uploaded a video of himself dancing solo to “Pantropiko” before, which similarly impressed TikTok users.

According to a Facebook page, Marquez is a construction worker from Batangas.

Meanwhile, “Pantropiko” was released by BINI in November 2023.

It has since dominated airwaves, streaming platforms and social media as different personalities dance to the viral hit which has summer themes.

PANTROPIKO FEVER 🌸🔥🔥🔥 Kathryn Bernardo’s housewarming party last night with Chie Filomeno, Loisa Andalio, Robi Domingo, Maymay Entrata and Darren Espanto pic.twitter.com/pHzKQvgEcy — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) April 12, 2024

Dubbed the “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI is an eight-member act comprising of Maloi Ricalde, Colet Vergara, Mikha Lim, Aiah Arceta, Stacey Sevilleja, Gwen Apuli, Sheena Catacutan and Jhoanna Robles.

The group debuted in 2021 after almost two years of rigorous training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy and South Korean training company MU Doctor.

