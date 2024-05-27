Viral: ‘Lumpia queen’ Abi Marquez eats Jollibee spaghetti in front of Benny Blanco

Food content creator Abi Marquez, also known as “Lumpia Queen,” shared a video of her eating a Jollibee meal in the presence of music producer Benny Blanco who previously criticized its meal offerings.

The foodie on Friday posted a clip of her eating a Jolly Spaghetti meal while Benny was sitting on a table behind her and talking to someone.

“Eating Jollibee in front of @itsbennyblanco. Paid [US $35] to meet him and say I’m from the land of Jollibee,” she wrote on Instagram, with emojis of a relieved face and raised hands.

“Philippines, this is for you!” Abi said before taking a bite of her meal.

Her video has earned over 59,000 likes and several comments from online users.

It was also posted on her TikTok and Facebook pages, where it has similarly received many comments.

“THE RIGHT THING TO DO,” voice actor and content creator Inka Magnaye wrote on TikTok.

“Thank you for your service,” another TikTok user commented with laughing emojis.

“I can sleep well na,” wrote a user on Instagram.

An Instagram user asked Abi about Benny’s response, to which she responded: “Laughed it off.”

Abi’s Jollibee video was a reference to Benny who previously described Jollibee’s Chickenjoy as “soggy as f**k” after dipping it in its accompanying gravy sauce. He also said that he “didn’t like it.”

Apart from producing music, he is also known to post food reviews on TikTok.

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock later posted an ASMR video of him eating a Chickenjoy and pointing out its crispiness.

While he didn’t mention anything, social media users perceived it as a “shade” of Benny’s food review.

READ: Netizens say Bretman Rock’s ASMR video a ‘shade’ at Benny Blanco’s Jollibee review

Meanwhile, a day after posting about his first Jollibee experience, Benny posted a favorable review of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich and told his followers to taste it.

Jollibee is among the largest fast food chain brands in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,500 stores in 18 countries.

It is considered a comfort food among Filipinos, especially children.