‘Manyakis’: Kim Molina calls out Facebook user sliding into her DM

Actress-comedienne Kim Molina called out a Facebook user who regularly hits on her through private messages.

The actress on Wednesday shared a screenshot of the messages of an individual who had been sending her messages in ungodly hours.

“People sliding weird DMs everyday (vomiting face emoji). Like, seriously, WTF,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on May 8.

“DMs” is short for “direct messages.”

Meanwhile, “sliding into DMs” is an online expression that refers to someone privately messaging a person on social media, especially with romantic or sexual intentions.

“P.S. Kung dummy account man ito at ginagamit ang mukha ni kuyang walang kamalay-malay, kung kilala niyo si kuya, pakisabihan at nagagamit mukha niya sa ganitong paraan. Kawawa naman. PERO KUNG HINDI ITO DUMMY, well…” Kim said before with a face exhaling emoji.

The message started with the individual saying that he has a huge crush on the actress.

He later asked for a picture of her behind, saying it is “so amazing.”

In the comments section prior to the deletion of Kim’s post, an online user claimed that she receives “worse” messages than the one the actress has shared.

“True… But I’d rather not share the others na. ‘Yan na pinaka-chill, sis,” Kim said before with a face exhaling emoji.

“Ingat ka lagi, dear,” she added.

Kim’s longtime boyfriend, actor-comedian Jerald Napoles, also took to the comments section to react to the post.

“Ayan ang sinasabi ko sa inyong mga kagaya nitong si Bienmar Lim. Una sa lahat, pwede namin kayo kasuhan, pangalawa, pwede rin kayo maging pataba sa lupa. So walang lusot, ‘di ba?” he wrote.

Jerald’s comment has earned 1,800 laughing reactions.

Hours later, Kim deleted her post and gave her followers an update about the issue.

“Update on the ‘manyakis’ post: Deleted na. Nag-message pa rin ‘yung tao, apologizing and begging me na burahin ang post para sa pamilya niya. Hindi ko dapat ide-delete, but I did. Bakit? Well, I deleted the post HINDI dahil naawa ako sa kanya,” the actres said in a new post.

“I deleted dahil okay na ‘yung ilang oras na naka-bulgar identity niya as an example ng isang kabastusang akala niyang hindi lalabas sa iba. Ang tanong ko sa mga tulad ni kuya, bago kayo mambastos (sa artista man o hindi) naisip niyo ba muna mga asawa at anak niyo bago niyo ‘yun ginawa?” she added.

Kim then reminded the public to be “responsible online account users,” whether they are content creators or private individuals.

She also addressed people who were against her previous post where she shared a screengrab of the messages sent to her.

“Sa mga nag-comment naman ng ‘hindi mo na dapat na-ipost’, ‘Hindi maitutuwid ng mali ang isa pang mali’, ay pasensya po pero, NO. ‘Yan ang dahilan kung bakit maraming nababastos na hindi na nagsasalita para ipagtanggol ang sarili nila,” the actress said.

“I personally do not tolerate hate on my page, but when I see something [needs] to be pointed out, I will not think twice [about] giving you a taste of your own medicine,” Kim added.

The actress also gave a reminder to individuals who are also on the receiving end of lewd unwanted remarks, be it online or personal.

“DO NOT BE AFRAID TO STAND UP FOR YOURSELF and SPEAK OUT. Tandaan niyo na mapa-artista man o hindi, hindi kayo pag-aari ng kahit na sinuman para pwede lang kayong bastusin dahil ‘gusto nila’. That is all. Keep safe, everyone,” the actress said.

In the Philippines, Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act, penalizes catcalling, wolf-whistling, unwanted sexual advances, and other forms of sexual harassment in public places, workplaces, schools and online spaces.

Online sexual harassment which includes unwanted sexual remarks, whether publicly or through direct messages, can also be penalized.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Kim has called out a social media user for making malicious remarks to her.

In 2022, she schooled a Pinoy who left an unwanted comment about her chest.

