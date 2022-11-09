Kim Molina schools netizen for malicious comment about her body

Actress Kim Molina schooled a Facebook user on using social media platforms responsibly after he left a malicious comment about her body.

It started when the online user shared a screengrab of one of Kim’s TikTok videos where she and her longtime boyfriend, actor Jerald Napoles, addressed a question asking if she had enhancements done on her hips.

Kim attributed its shape to weight loss.

Jerald also slapped a part of her thigh for fun and exclaimed as an answer, “Wala!”

The Facebook user uploaded a screengrab of their clip and wrote a comment on the social networking platform: “Naniniwala na po na [wala] sa hips… pero sa dibdib po, parang may pinagawa ka. Sana ma-demo mo rin… [peace sign emoji]”

This caught Kim’s attention, who said that while the comment may be written as a joke, it did not amuse her one bit.

“I may be a public figure, but that does not give you the authority to demand and say things like this. I’m not a saint and I myself admit to doing silly gags online, I still DO NOT and WILL NOT tolerate men demanding and disrespecting women maliciously free on social media just because ‘you think you can,'” she said.

“It still saddens me to see people like you say and do whatever you want with our names kasi feeling mo safe ka sa likod ng keypad/keyboard,” Kim added.

“Marami sa inyo ang magsasabing ‘WALA, TRABAHO MO ‘YAN, DAPAT HANDA KA SA SASABIHIN NG IBA.’ Totoo ‘yun at handa naman ako, sabihin niyo mang pikon, edi pikon, sorry, not sorry. But as a ‘public figure,’ minsan kinakailangan ding i-call out ang mga ganito,” the actress continued.

“We should ALL use our social media platforms RESPONSIBLY. Kung hahayaan lang nating ma-normalize at maging ‘okay’ ang ganito, then kawawa ang mga susunod pang generation sa atin. Be the person you would want your children to look up to. ‘Di mo naintindihan? I-Google translate mo na lang,” Kim said.

The actress’ post has earned 7,400 likes, 5,900 “love” reactions and 1,400 comments as of writing.

Some lauded Kim for calling out the social media user over his “disrespectful” comment.

“Gusto lang makasilip, ews! If you don’t have a daughter, I’m sure you have a mother and I hope that will be a reason for you to learn to respect the women around you, whether they are actresses or not, women deserve respect,” a Facebook user commented.

“True lahat ng sinabi mo, sana ‘yung respeto ibigay sa lahat, sikat man o hindi, lahat may karapatan..” another online user wrote in response to her post.

“Hindi naman kasi dapat gawing biro ang pagiging bastos. Good morning, Ms. Kim, God bless,” commented a different Pinoy.

“I feel you Ms Kim, I was once a victim of a pervert and did not tolerate him. Hindi ako pinalaki ng magulang ko [nang] maayos para bastusin,” another Facebook user partly said.

This was not the first time Kim called out a social media user for their actions.

Last year, Kim responded to a Pinoy who commented something about her eye.

The actress found it offensive and issued a reminder for the public to always “think before you click.”

