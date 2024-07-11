Rufa Mae Quinto’s ‘Todo Na Talk’ cracks up ‘Last One Laughing PH’ contenders

Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto made the no-laughing challenge too hard too soon in the first episode of Prime Video’s new series “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines”.

It is a new six-part competition series that showcases ten of the Philippines’ most celebrated comedians.

READ: ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines’ puts Pinoy comedy on spotlight

When Rufa Mae took the stage to do her “TODO Na Talk” solo bit in the competition, her fellow comedians knew she could put them at a vulnerable spot.

“Rufa Mae agad? Bakit? Bakit sya?”, contender Negi said in the show.

Kim Molina, another one of the contestants, noted that she was bracing to come head-to-head with her personal idol, Rufa Mae.

“Baka lumabas ang pagka-fan girl ko,” she said.

Sure enough, holding herself from laughing was a tall order when Rufa Mae delivered her banters.

Kaya natanggal si Kim Molina eh trewww pic.twitter.com/sjdBNl0mNT — BINI Crawford (@momshiedivine) July 6, 2024

During a press conference, the cast members also admitted to seeing Rufa Mae as their biggest threat.

Likewise, a Pinoy social media user noted how the other talents of the show clapped when she was introduced into the reality show at the very beginning, saying she is the Sasha Colby of the show.

The way they applauded when KWEEN Rufa Mae came in SO THIS IS THE SASHA COLBY OF THE SEASON?! 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/GkMrZUVFzM — 𐚁 (@kaypatricktayo) July 7, 2024

The rest of the cast members of this season include Tuesday Vargas, Jayson Gainza, Victor Anastacio, Pepe Herrera, Chad Kinis, Empoy Marquez, and Jerald Napoles.

Hosted by Asia’s “Unkabogable” box office superstar Vice Ganda, the Philippine franchise of the international competition tests not only the comedic prowess of the performers but also their self-control.

Anyone caught cracking up is given a “yellow card” on their first offense and a “red card” on their second, which ultimately disqualifies them from the show.

The current ensemble of wisecrackers surely create chaos and hilarity inside the “Bahay ni Lola” (the show’s conceptual studio) — with all of them bringing out each one of their comic idiosyncrasies in the hopes of clinching the P1,000,000 grand prize.

Filipino audiences that are caught up with the show have a good acceptance of “LOL”, with some of its clips going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hindi naman sa buhok niya ako natawa, hindi naman sa buhok niyang… anong tawag dun? Hindi naman siya panot? Panot ba yun? CHAROT. Anong tawag dun sa hair na yun? Vacant?”

RUFA MAE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #LOLPH pic.twitter.com/kvlI9cm42z — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) July 7, 2024

The first two episodes are already streaming on Prime Video, with four more episodes coming this season.

An Indonesian adaptation of the format is also coming to the streaming platform on July 11.