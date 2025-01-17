Rufa Mae Quinto’s reply to edited photo of herself in toga amuses Pinoys

An edited image of comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto in a graduation toga, with one of her comments from her surrender that was turned into a yearbook quote, caught her attention.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform posted an edited photo of the showbiz personality wearing a toga identified with Ateneo de Manila University and captioned it with the following:

“A wise woman once said.”

He also tagged Rufa Mae in the post.

The photo featured one of the comments made by the comedienne when she surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation over allegations of investment scam.

“After all the darkness, there’s brightness.”

Rufa saw the post and commented on a repost: “TY,” which is short for “Thank you.”

Her reaction amused social media users, with her repost garnering a whopping number of 1.1 million views, 35,000 likes, 3,500 reposts, and 82 replies so far.

“Nag-TY pa nga, BHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA laro ka, ses [sis],” an online user commented.

“Laro, hahahaha,” another user wrote.

“SHE’S SO UNSERIOUS, HAUDUWISHWISHWJAHA,” exclaimed another Pinoy.

ALSO READ: ‘The diva that you are’: Rufa Mae Quinto amuses with witty quips amid NBI surrender

Rufa Mae’s witty comments and quirky one-liners during her surrender to the authorities after being charged for allegedly violating the Securities and Regulations Code previously went viral.

These included comments such as:

“Hi, welcome to me in the Philippines! Yes, I surrender myself.”

“Pag-iisipan natin, kung may isip pa ako after nito. Lahat haharapin, basta hinaharap! One by one, step by step.”

“Justice to all mankind because I’m kind.”



The pop culture icon’s name was dragged in the case after investors of dermatological firm Dermacare filed complaints against her, one of its celebrity endorsers.

Her legal counsel, lawyer Mary Louise Reyes, said that Rufa Mae was also a “victim” as the latter has not yet been paid for endorsing their products.

Television host Willie Revillame recently gave the comedienne P1 million amid her legal battle.

Rufa Mae had previously urged the complainants to take action against the owners of Dermacare, adding that she has yet to meet them personally.

In September 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission released an advisory saying that the firm was not authorized to solicit investments as it is not registered and has no license to sell securities.