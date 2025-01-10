‘The diva that you are’: Rufa Mae Quinto amuses with witty quips amid NBI surrender

Comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto continues to amuse Filipinos with her quips and funny comments, despite surrendering to authorities over allegations of involvement in an investment scam.

The pop culture icon surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upon her return to the Philippines on Wednesday, January 8, about a month after an arrest warrant was issued against her.

The NBI said they received information that Rufa Mae intended to voluntarily surrender to the NBI’s International Airport Investigation Division.

The comedienne splits her time between the Philippines and the United States, where her husband Trevor Magallanes is based. On December 14, he confirmed their split and said they are processing their divorce.

Meanwhile, Rufa Mae was charged with 14 counts of violation of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code in connection to the cases filed by investors against dermatological company Dermacare, which she is among its endorsers.

The comedienne stayed overnight at the NBI office before posting bail totaling P1.7 million, with each case carrying a bail of P126,000.

Lawyer Mary Louise Reyes, Rufa Mae’s legal counsel, said that the comedienne was also a “victim,” saying that Dermacare still owes the showbiz personality payment for endorsing their products.

Meanwhile, videos of Rufa Mae’s surrender circulated on social media where she continued to make Filipinos laugh despite facing a legal challenge.

“Hi, welcome to me in the Philippines! Yes, I surrender myself,” she was heard saying in one video.

“THE DIVA THAT YOU ARE, PEACHY,” an online user reacted with crying emojis.

Another online user quoted a reporter and Rufa Mae in another post.

“Reporter: May plano kayong mag counter charge?

Ruffa: Pag-iisipan natin, kung may isip pa ako after nito. Lahat haharapin, basta hinaharap! One by one, step by step.”

“Juzko [Diyos ko], kahit may kinakaharap na kaso, aliw [ka] pa din, Rufa Mae!” the user exclaimed with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Reporter: May plano kayong mag counter charge?

Another online user quoted Rufa Mae, who said, “Justice to all mankind because I’m kind.”

“AUQ [AYOKO NA] NAAAA!!! BWHWHWHWHW,” the X user exclaimed.

Another Pinoy was struck with one of the comedienne’s comments.

“AFTER ALL THE DARKNESS, THERE’S BRIGHTNESS,” the user quoted Rufa Mae as saying.

“NAKAKALOKA ‘TONG SI RUFA MAE QUINTO,” the user added with loudly crying emojis.

Even her Facebook status did not escape the comedic route.

“Thanks for keeping me go go going, mga Fress, Family, Friends, Fans. Help help hooray,” she wrote with a party hat emoji.

“Go, go, go!” is among her signature phrases for which she is famously recognized.

Her status has reached 9,900 likes and reactions, 283 comments, and 1,500 shares so far.

“She really said HELP HELP HOORAY,” PANTAY chairperson Thysz Estrada exclaimed, adding crying emojis.

A Facebook page compiled some of her quips from her interviews and called it “life lessons with Rufa Mae Quinto.”

The post has earned 99,000 love and laughing reactions, 2,800 comments, and 39,000 shares.

Apart from Rufa Mae, celebrity entrepreneur Neri Naig is also being linked to Dermacare after being filed with charges of syndicated estafa and violations of the Securities Regulation Code.

Her husband Chito Miranda, Parokya ni Edgar’s frontman, said that she was only an endorser and that all the money went to the owner of Dermacare.