Oil firm sounds alarm on investment scam using its brand

An oil company warned its patrons of a fake website using its name and logo to perpetuate an investment scam.

Shell Philippines on Thursday, September 19, raised awareness about a website impersonating them with the name “shellsss.com.

“We would like to warn the public about an investment scam impersonating Shell,” it said on Facebook.

“The screenshots attached to this post feature a site that is not associated with Shell. We also do not own nor are connected to the site ‘shellsss.com’ in any way,” the oil firm added.

“Please do not disclose any personal or financial information to anyone you do not know. Thank you for your vigilance,” Shell Philippines said.

The screenshots featured an account on the fake website and a glimpse of what appeared to be a product page with low-quality graphics.

Clearer versions of the images of the fake websites can be seen in these links: Image 1, Image 2

The official communication channels of Shell Philippines are the following:

Investment scams happen when a bad actor tricks an individual into investing money, usually claiming that the person will easily make money with little or no risk.