Angat Buhay NGO exec flags scammers using Robredo, org’s name for scams

An official of the Angat Buhay non-government organization warned Filipinos to be cautious of scams that misuse the name of their chairperson, former vice president Leni Robredo, especially during times of crisis.

Angat Buhay NGO executive director Raffy Magno on Wednesday, October 23, flagged a mobile number contacting him and their staff members, posing as “Leni Gerona Robredo.”

The scammer also used the same profile picture uploaded by Robredo in her personal Facebook account.

“Please be aware that this number is falsely using Atty.@lenirobredo’s identity and has been contacting our staff members,” Magno said, sharing a screengrab of the scammer’s number and attempts to contact him.

“Please follow our official accounts for accurate and up-to-date information about our operations. Stay alert and beware of scammers,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Magno said he reported the number to the authorities.

He also urged the public to refrain from misusing the NGO’s name “to scam people.”

“For accurate information, all operations-related updates are posted on our official social media pages,” the NGO official said.

Reported the scammer’s number to the authorities. Hinahanap ka na nila. Please remember that our only currency is trust—do not misuse Angat Buhay’s name to scam people. For accurate information, all operations-related updates are posted on our official social media pages. https://t.co/j8RyS6JaTN — raffy magno (@raffymagno) October 23, 2024

Angat Buhay NGO has a verified Facebook page with the username facebook.com/angatbuhaypilipinas.

Meanwhile, its account X (formerly Twitter) platform has the username x.com/angatbuhay_ph.

The NGO’s Instagram, on the other hand, has the username instagram.com/angatbuhay, while its TikTok account has the username tiktok.com/@angatbuhaypinas.

It also has Threads account with the username threads.net/@angatbuhay.

The NGO recently opened its line for in-kind and cash donations to those affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

RELATED: Angat Buhay NGO launches donation drive for Naga City, Bicol areas affected by ‘Kristine’

Residents of the Bicol Region will be prioritized, being among the hardest hit by the tropical cyclone.

Torrential rain has turned its streets into rivers and engulfed multiple houses and establishments, causing what is said to be the worst flooding in the region’s history in over five decades.

Reports said state weather bureau PAGASA has recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall since the 1920s in Daet, Camarines Norte from October 22 morning to October 23 morning.

It said “Kristine” dumped 528.5 millimeters of rain, surpassing the previous record of 507.5 millimeters last December 2000.

The severe tropical storm is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, October 25, afternoon.