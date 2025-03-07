‘Naghiwalayan na ‘yung iba’: Robredo’s comments during Iloilo campaign earns buzz

A comment by former vice president Leni Robredo about separation during a campaign for senatorial aspirants Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino in Iloilo City caught some Pinoys’ attention.

Robredo, who is also running as a Naga City mayor in Camarines Sur for the 2025 midterm elections, graced the campaign kick-off of her political allies held at Iloilo Sports Complex Covered Gym on Thursday, March 6.

In her speech, she made some comments that others believe alluded to other political camps.

“One of the biggest crowds in Iloilo,” the former vice president said with a smile as she recalled their 2022 campaign when she ran for president.

“Ang sabi noon ni… at ni [Iloilo City] Mayor Jerry at that time, ‘Ma’am, walang hakot diyan,'” Robredo continued, earning cheers from the audience.

She then recalled how Ilonggos supported them in their campaign before and acknowledged their “broken-heartedness” when they lost.

“Sino ba ditong na-broken-hearted?” Robredo asked.

“Kahit broken-hearted kayo, kahit umiyak kayo, wala kayong kadala-dala! Andito pa din kayo!” she exclaimed to the crowd.

“Bakit ba hindi kayo nadadala? Dahil ang pinaglalaban natin hindi naman tao. Ang pinaglalaban natin ‘yung kinabukasan ng mga Pilipino. Ang pinaglalaban natin ang minamahal nating bayan ng Pilipinas,” Robredo said.

“Kaya kahit durog na durog, kahit ang daming luhang ibinuhos, basta para sa bayan, laban nang laban. ‘Pag bayan ang pinaglalaban, hindi tayo napapagod. At ‘yun ang dahilan kung bakit tayo nagkakaisa pa din. Hanggang ngayon. Naghiwalayan na ‘yung iba, tayo, magkakasama pa din,” she added.

Her last phrases earned cheers from the crowd. It also caught the attention of some Filipinos, who were struck by her mention of separation and togetherness.

“Atty. Leni Robredo!! Hahaha, ‘di ko kinaya ang chika ni ma’am,” an online user wrote, sharing a clip of the moment.

Atty. Leni Robredo!! Hahaha Di ko kinaya ang chika ni ma’am 🤣 #KikoBam2025 pic.twitter.com/aklFZupMuH — Jake 💗🌸🌷🎀 (@CrisostomoJake) March 6, 2025

The post has earned 52,500 views, 2,900 likes, and over 340 reposts so far.

“Grabe naman si maem, ano ba ginawa sa’yo nina Sam at Catriona, charuuuuz, hahaha,” another Pinoy joked, referencing former couple Sam Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who used to be engaged.

“Blind Item,” commented a different user with smiling emojis.

“Humirit talaga si Ma’am! Hahahahaha, pero I love it. Wala naman minention, but if the shoe fits… Ganoorn! Hahaha,” exclaimed another user.

Some perceived it was a reference to the alliance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, who once helmed the “UniTeam” tandem that united two of the prominent political families in the country at that time.

Their coalition was formed ahead of the 2022 national elections, which ran on the political platform of “unity.”

It initially aimed to unite Filipinos in recovering from the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos also presented himself as a unifying leader when he initially announced his presidential bid, saying that he believed unity was the first step in recovering from the crisis before.

Meanwhile, Duterte has since resigned from the Marcos cabinet and has been impeached by the House of Representatives.

She is facing accusations of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes, including her alleged misuse of confidential funds of her office and the Department of Education.

It is now up to the Senate to initiate the impeachment trial.

Last month, Marcos said that the executive department is not involved with the process, adding that he “does not give guidance to the Congress.”

“Again, you give too much credit that I can tell congressmen to do this, and to do that. I cannot. I do not give guidance to Congress. We are independent of each other,” he previously said.