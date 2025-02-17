‘Hacked’: Robredo trying to gain control of X account

The verified account of former vice president Leni Robredo on X (formerly Twitter) has been hacked.

In her social media posts, Robredo shared that she is still working to regain control of her account after it was compromised.

“My X (Twitter) account was hacked. Please ignore all posts while I am trying to gain control of the account again,” she advised her followers.

Before her announcement, Robredo’s X account briefly posted cryptocurrency-related updates.

Leni’s eldest daughter, Aika Robredo, similarly warned the public that her mother’s X account was compromised.

She posted a screenshot of the tweet posted by the hacker.

“As a human rights lawyer and a politician, l’ve spent my career advocating for fairness and integrity and I believe those principles should extend to crypto. After some time away, seeing what’s happening on Crypto Twitter compelled me to take action,” the hacker’s post read.

“My goal is clear: to prove that in this space, we can have a fair launch where everyone has the opportunity to profit, and no rugs, ever,” it added.

“We’re committed to restoring faith in the Solana community, and I genuinely believe this launch will be nothing short of

еріс. Stay tuned. Details coming soon,” the post continued.

Aika said the tweet was not her mother’s.

“Her team is currently working on regaining access. Please be warned, and thank you,” Aika said.

.@lenirobredo’s account has been hacked. The tweet below is not hers. Her team is currently working on regaining access. Please be warned, and thank you. pic.twitter.com/aC2KGFl20y — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) February 16, 2025

Several online users reported noticing the hack when the former vice president suddenly posted about crypto and Solana. They are hopeful that her team can recover the account.

“Knew it! I knew for sure Leni was better than becoming a cryptobro, lol,” an X user commented.

“The wordings pa lang alam mo na hindi galing kay Atty,” another commented.

“Kaya pala may crypto.. na-hack pala. sana ma-ayos po,” an X user said.

Some said this was similar to what happened to actress Angel Locsin, who made headlines last month following a hacking incident on X.

Angel’s X account also posted about cryptocurrency. The hacker also pretended to be Angel.

The actress’ team successfully regained access to her account, where she posted an update after years of hiatus.

READ: Angel Locsin’s team confirms X account was hacked | Neil Arce debunks claims of Angel Locsin regaining access to X account | ‘Long time to hear’: Fans elated as Angel Locsin posts online years after hiatus

Meanwhile, the posts made by the hacker on Leni’s account have since been deleted. However, the lawyer has not yet regained access to her account, according to the latest update.

Leni’s X account, created in 2009, has 1.7 million followers.