Neil Arce debunks claims of Angel Locsin regaining access to X account

Film producer Neil Arce, husband of former actress Angel Locsin, said that his wife has not yet regained access to her hacked X (formerly Twitter) account, despite a post appearing on her profile.

Neil posted a screengrab of a post that appeared on his wife’s profile (@143redangel) on the night of Tuesday, January 14, which reads:

“got my acc back! thank you for massive sharing! love”

He flagged the post and clarified to the public that the actress had not yet retrieved her X account following the hacking.

“Account not yet recovered. We will be the one to inform everyone if we got it back already,” Neil wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

As of this writing, the post can no longer be seen on Angel’s X account.

The showbiz personality recently shocked Filipinos when her account, which had been inactive following her hiatus, began posting about cryptocurrency and “giveaways.”

The hacker also pretended to be Angel by claiming that her X account was “not hacked” amid the “giveaway” links.

They were also aware of the actress’ social media hiatus, posting that she was “back on X.”

Angel’s team later informed her fans that her X account was compromised and advised them to refrain from clicking any links it might have posted.

It also said before that she was “currently working on getting back access to her account.”

Angel has been away from the spotlight for years, only occasionally making headlines for philanthropic activities or any similar updates.

She was last spotted on television in 2020, when she appeared on her home network ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station ID for that year.

Actress Dimples Romana, Angel’s friend, previously said the latter was enjoying her time away from the limelight.

Dimples also shared before that the actress has been away from social media for a while now.

Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”