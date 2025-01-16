Lola Nena’s unusual job posting draws attention from international community

A job posting of a homegrown bakery known for old-fashioned donuts earned the international community’s attention with its unusual qualifications.

An account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, known for posting “viral media from around the world,” uploaded a photo of Lola Nena’s job qualifications for its service crew, which was spotted somewhere.

“The job qualifications on this Filipino job ad,” the @PicturesFoIder account wrote on Tuesday, January 14.

The post has earned 74,000 likes, 11,000 reposts, and 5,100 bookmarks so far.

The bakery’s job advertisement lists openings for a baker, cashier, barista (FOH or front-of-house), and kitchen staff, all requiring the same qualifications, which recently went viral among Filipinos.

It listed qualities instead of specific criteria or requirements.

The unusual ad earned various comments from the global community.

“That’s like, a dream job for some,” an online user commented.

“They [are] literally just hiring for these specific jobs, nothing grand like office work with booming salary, so the requirements are reasonable. All they [are] looking for are honest employees [who] would apply because they’d love to do these jobs,” another online user noted.

“They just want good, smiling, happy people. Look at the jobs they are hiring for,” a different X user wrote.

“This really should go for most jobs that don’t need a certification [or] bachelor’s degree or higher. Even then, like, why do we have to live in a world where my brother with a master’s degree struggles to get a job,” another online user said.

In 2023, Lola Nena’s went viral for posting a job advertisement with qualifications that focused on people’s qualities instead of specific requirements.

The bakery also said it sought individuals with “hearts that align” with its mission “to impart happiness and create meaningful experiences.”

The job posting was a shade to a snack stall’s job posting for its service crew members which emphasized physical appearance over skills.

