‘Where you matter’: Lola Nena’s shares own take on job postings

A Filipino-inspired bakery shared its own take on job postings after a branch of a popular snack brand drew flak for its appearance-based job post.

Lola Nena’s on Monday, August 21 released an infographic showing some of its general job qualifications for some of its posts.

It announced that it is hiring individuals for its branches in Quezon City (both the headquarters and commissary), Angeles, Aguirre, Jupiter, Calamba, Las Piñas, Marulas, GTC, SM Megamall, Malolos, San Mateo and Marikina.

The job posting indicated the following classifications.

“Age? It doesn’t define you.”

“Education? Passion for food and people is our priority.”

“Math skills? We’ll teach you what you need to know.”

“Gender? All are welcome.”

“Appearance? Your warmth and authenticity shine the brightest.”

“Communication? Respect and kindness are our languages.”

“Love for people? Absolutely essential.”

It also said that it is “not looking for beauty queens or math geniuses,” but those who have “hearts that align” with its mission “to impart happiness and create meaningful experiences.”

The post has earned 119,000 likes and love reactions, 27,000 shares and 3,600 comments so far.

Lola Nena’s uploaded it after a soon-to-open branch of Potato Corner in Ventura Mall earned flak for its service crew qualifications, which stressed physical appearance over skills.

Some quipped that the branch appeared to be looking for a beauty pageant contestant instead of a service crew member.

Potato Corner said the job posting did not go through its main office.

It also said that it does not condone discriminatory hiring practices, adding that it is implementing measures to ensure such situations would not happen again.

“We deeply regret the incident and we’re reviewing our procedures, teaming up with our valued business partners, franchisees and suppliers to make sure that situations like this won’t happen again. So that whatever we say and do at Potato Corner reflects our values,” the food franchise said.

“We remain committed to fostering an environment and society where every single person gets a fair chance to contribute and succeed,” Potato Corner added.

RELATED: ‘Taking this seriously’: Potato Corner says it values ‘diversity’ amid flak over job posting

Meanwhile, a day after uploading its own job posting, Lola Nena’s on Tuesday shared a picture of their product with Potato Corner’s own flavored fries.

“Happiness is always better when shared,” it said on a Facebook post with emojis of a face-with-revolving-hearts and a red heart.

Lola Nena’s prides itself in bringing the warmth and comfort of homemade goodness through its variety of Filipino snacks and meals like Pichi-Pichi, Pancit Palabok, Canton Bihon, Pinoy-style donuts and Siopao Tostado.

It started in 2012 by primarily selling Pichi-Pichi, one of its well-loved products.

Lola Nena’s has several branches in and around Metro Manila.