Homegrown flavored fries brand opens first branch in British capital

A popular local fries brand is making waves in the British capital for the first time in its 30-year history.

The Philippine Embassy in the United Kingdom announced that the Potato Corner opened a stall in London, England on December 10.

It is located in Medz Corner Food Court at 62 Kensington High Street, a main shopping street in the Kensington district, with Wildfredo Ventura as its franchisee.

The grand opening was attended by Philippine Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Rhenita Rodriguez.

She congratulated the businessman on his new venture and expressed hope that the opening would be the first of many for the local fries brand in the United Kingdom.

The stall offers the popular flavored fries in their iconic jumbo, mega and giga sizes.

Apart from London, the homegrown brand has stalls in the United States, Canada, Panama, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China and Singapore.

It has over 1,000 stores in the Philippines as well.

Meanwhile, news of its London branch spurred some of the brand’s patrons to hope it could further expand its presence overseas.

“Ireland next, please,” a Facebook user commented with a smiling emoji.

“Wow! Are you coming to Wales? Specifically Swansea?” an online user wrote in response to the announcement.

“Omg, yay! Cardiff next, please? My fave at home,” another Facebook user exclaimed.

The flavored fries brand is one of the leading pioneers in the food cart industry, having both kiosks and counter-type businesses.

It opened its first branch in SM Megamall under Cinco Corporation in 1992 and has since expanded to offer the snack in malls, schools, hospitals, bus stations, amusement parks, tourist destinations and other places.