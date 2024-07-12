It’s National French Fry Day and this is how food brands became creative

Yes, there is a National French Fry Day. Potato and potato-adjacent brands and their regulars have been celebrating on social media.

While the official origins are unknown, holiday tracking website National Today reports that french fries were introduced in the 1700s, not by the French but by Belgians who used it as a substitute meal for frozen fish.

Centuries later, this creation evolved into various types of “frites” or fries found in fast-food chains including shoestring, criss-cut, steak, curly fries and more.

Here’s how different Philippines-based establishments are hopping on the trend to celebrate Fry Day and getting creative this year.

Buy one, get one

Potato Corner is giving out one free large fries until July 15 to those who purchase mega fries and one free jumbo fries to those who will get giga or terra-sized fries.

Beyond the limited offers, foodies can experience newer flavors, drinks and get exclusive merchandise in its new and larger store in Makati City.

Potato Corner XP opened its flagship store at Food Choices in Glorietta 4.

This is where fried potato fans can get a hold of the latest flavor varieties like cheesy jalapeno, onion butter, salted caramel and even samgyupsal-inspired fries.

Potato Corner XP also added new products on the menu like flavored chicken skin, curly fries and ‘friescream,’ which is french fries topped with vanilla ice cream.

The XP store also expanded into beverages such as pop coolers and R&B tea.

Budol finds

Today, an American-style fast food chain has invited online users to try out its shoestring freedom fries.

ArmyNavy Burger + Burrito honored the occasion through a Facebook post on Friday.

“You deserve something delicious,” it said.

ArmyNavy’s take on the crispy potato slices is available across the Philippines for dine-in, pickup, takeout and even online delivery via its website or on GrabFood, FoodPanda and Pick-A-Roo.

Other than a couple of fast food chains, a larger store also enticed foodies to embark on their special “Fryday” celebration.

SM Mall of Asia, one of the largest retail malls in the Philippines has mapped out its various restaurants where people can get their quick french fry fix.

Jollibee, Shake Shack, KFC and Mcdonalds are some of the few stores inside the mall that sell different kinds of french fries.