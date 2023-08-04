‘Harvest chips’: Food franchise offers snacks to support local farmers

A popular food franchise is now offering chips to support local farmers and communities.

Potato Corner Philippines or Potato Corner, known for its flavorful french fries, introduced the “Harvest Chips,” healthy snacks made from potatoes harvested by Filipino farmers, on its social media channels on July 31.

“Don’t miss out on making a difference for our local farmers and communities!” the brand said.

“Grab a cup of the flavorful and purposeful Harvest Chips – sourced locally in partnership with Gawad Kalinga’s Bayan-Anihan program,” it added.

Gawad Kalinga is a non-government organization dedicated to poverty alleviation.

It has a program called the Bayan-Anihan program that aims to empower farmers in the food production chain through meaningful partnerships.

The partnership with the global franchise is seen as a great opportunity for Benguet farmers and workers in Gawad Kalinga’s Enchanted Farm to reach a wider consumer base to sell their harvests and other products.

In a statement, Joey Alvero, Potato Corner’s Chief Operating Officer described this collaboration as a “perfect blend of flavor and purpose.”

“At Potato Corner, we firmly believe in enhancing lives not only through our mouthwatering flavored fries but also by extending our unwavering support to farmers and communities in need. We’re committed to making a positive impact and spreading joyful moments through every flavorful bite,” Alvero said.

Gawad Kalinga’s chair Luis Oquiñena also expressed gratitude for the doors that the Harvest Chips project will open for the beneficiary farmers.

“We are filled with pride in our partnership with Potato Corner which is an incredible opportunity to create sustainable pathways for our poorest farmers through Harvest Chips,” Oquiñena said.

“’Harvest’ or ‘Ani’ is a shared vision of our partnership where farmers, Gawad Kalinga community members, and Potato Corner patrons are acting in solidarity to create a value chain that connects and empowers the potential of the poor toward a future full of Hope,” he added.

Locations of stores can be accessed on Potato Corner’s website: Potato Corner x Gawad Kalinga Harvest Chips – Potato Corner.

Patrons of the snack chain, meanwhile, encouraged each other to support Harvest Chips for the farmers in need.

Potato Corner is a homegrown brand that earned its reputation from its cups of fries and other snacks in various flavors.

It currently has kiosks and stands in most establishments across the Philippines. It can also be found in 11 countries.

RELATED: Homegrown flavored fries brand opens first branch in British capital