Ginebra Gin Kings fans can help pandemic-hit Filipinos through ‘Bagong Tapang’ promo

“Bagong Tapang” is the new “Never Say Die.”

With several Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is giving basketball fans a platform to extend help to them through a jersey and cap collection promo.

“Bagong Tapang sa One Ginebra Nation Jersey and Cap Collection Promo” lets basketball fans collect Gin Kings merchandise and give back at the same time.

Last Thursday, Philippine Basketball Association’s Barangay Ginebra Kings unveiled the new jersey designs, which is in line with GSM’s latest campaign “Bagong Tapang.”

This campaign highlights the new courage and strength that Filipinos possess to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jerseys that were unveiled during the virtual launch featured Scottie Thompson (6), Stanley Pringle (11), Japeth Aguilar (25), La Tenorio (5), and Mark Caguioa (47).

Thompson confirmed that will use the jersey bearing the “Bagong Tapang” slogan and One Ginebra Nation logo in the next PBA conference.

Caguioa stressed the importance of courage amid the pandemic.

“Kailangan natin ng ‘Bagong Tapang.’ Alam mo tayong mga Filipino ‘di tayo basta basta sumusuko kaya this ‘Bagong Tapang’ will help us survive,” the Barangay Ginebra veteran said during the press conference.

Asked about the inclusion of the One Ginebra Nation logo in the jersey, Thompson said it represents unity amid the trying times.

“Kasi naramdaman namin at nakita namin ‘yung hirap ng bawat ka-barangay nung nagkapandemic and siyempre, kahit kami sobrang naapektuhan. Pero nagkakaisa pa rin tayo buong bansa, as a nation, kailangan na kailangan talaga natin ngayon,” Thompson said.

“We believe that with One Ginebra Nation, walang ka-barangay na maiiwan. So, siyempre sa laro namin next conference lalaban ulit kami para sa kanila,” he added.

For this promotion, GSMI tapped non-profit organization Gawad Kalinga (GK) as its partner for this project’s noble undertaking.

The liquor brand’s General Manager Noli Macalalag said that through this partnership they seek to support GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that helps Filipinos who are severely affected by the pandemic.

“We hope to encourage Gin Kings fans and our consumers to ‘put on’ a Bagong Tapang kind of courage and to wear this kind of Bagong Tapang for others to see and emulate,” Macalalag said.

For every jersey or cap that the basketballs fans and consumers will redeem, they will be able to donate to GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that supports the farmers in Sariaya, Quezon, and the fishermen in Barangay Bagumbayan, Pililla, Rizal.

The fans can avail of the promotion starting May 1 until June 30, 2021.

They can get their hands on the limited-edition merchandise for only P100 for the One Ginebra Nation jersey or P150 for the One Ginebra Nation cap for every six seals or caps of any combination of Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin and Primera Light Brandy.

The merchandises are available for redemption at selected Puregold and other redemption outlets nationwide.

To confirm the merchandise’s authenticity, an authentication patch can be found on the lower left part of the jersey, while an authentication sticker is attached to the cap.

Proud and excited of this generous initiative, Tenorio is hopeful that this would help the GK beneficiaries.

During the virtual launch, Barangay GSM fans got to see their favorite players for the first time after winning the 2020 Philippine Cup championship at the historic PBA bubble in December last year.

The team set aside its victory party amid the restrictions in social gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, Tenorio said they are one in celebrating with them their victory.

“Ang Ginebra fans ibang level talaga. May PBA man o wala, nararamdaman namin na nandyan sila at sumusuporta sa amin,” Tenorio said.

“At first, we thought we are not going to survive playing without the fans because as a never-say-die team, doon kami humuhugot ng lakas. Sila ‘yung 6th man namin sa game. Napag-usapan ng team na iisipin namin ‘yung ginagawa namin ay para sa fans at para magbigay inspirasyon lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” he added.