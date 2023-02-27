Fans notice blue-haired KZ Tandingan, NCT Mark Lee’s resemblance

James Patrick Cruz
February 27, 2023 - 4:24 PM
Composite shows Filipino singer-rapper KZ Tandingan and NCT's rapper Mark Lee (Kristine KZ Tandingan/Facebook; NCT Dream/Facebook)

The “Voice Kids Philippines” coach KZ Tandingan earned online buzz after Filipino K-pop fans likened her to NCT’s Mark Lee.

Fans noticed the resemblance between blue-haired KZ and Mark. The latter used to sport a similar hair color. This gave birth to quips from fans.

“So nirepost ko kanina yung TikTok na ‘big boy kwarta’ ni KZ, sabi ko may kamukha siyang idol, si Mark Lee nga pala hahaahahahahaha,” a Twitter user said.

“Coach isang pa-‘everywhere I go I bring the beatbox’ ka naman dyan,” a social media user jokingly said referencing the lyrics of NCT Dream‘s “Beatbox.”

“I choose coach Mark Lee Tandingan po,” a Facebook user jokingly commented.

These inside jokes of Filipino K-pop fans caught the attention of the Filipino singer-rapper.

“May bago na naman i-search si @KZofficial hahaha,” a Twitter user said in a tweet about KZ’s and Mark’s resemblance.

“SAGLEEEET LANG,” KZ jokingly replied in a quote tweet.

A Twitter user helped KZ and shared photos of Mark.

KZ then reacted, “ay ang pogi naman neto.”

Another social media user also posted a side-by-side photo of Mark and KZ.

The online discussion about the resemblance between the K-pop star and Filipino singer also sparked the curiosity of KZ’s husband TJ Monterde.

“Napa-search din tuloy ako ng ‘Mark Lee,'” TJ said.

Apart from Mark, KZ was also likened to other K-pop idols who have dyed their hair blue. Among them are Treasure‘s Choi Hyun Suk and SEVENTEEN‘s leader Choi Seungcheol, commonly known as S.Copus.

NCT Dream, a K-pop group that Mark belongs to, is set to visit the Philippines in April for a two-day concert.

RELATED: Look alike? Fans liken photos of Mark Lee, Yeri to DonBelle

