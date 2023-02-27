Fans notice blue-haired KZ Tandingan, NCT Mark Lee’s resemblance

The “Voice Kids Philippines” coach KZ Tandingan earned online buzz after Filipino K-pop fans likened her to NCT’s Mark Lee.

Fans noticed the resemblance between blue-haired KZ and Mark. The latter used to sport a similar hair color. This gave birth to quips from fans.

“So nirepost ko kanina yung TikTok na ‘big boy kwarta’ ni KZ, sabi ko may kamukha siyang idol, si Mark Lee nga pala hahaahahahahaha,” a Twitter user said.

“Coach isang pa-‘everywhere I go I bring the beatbox’ ka naman dyan,” a social media user jokingly said referencing the lyrics of NCT Dream‘s “Beatbox.”

“I choose coach Mark Lee Tandingan po,” a Facebook user jokingly commented.

These inside jokes of Filipino K-pop fans caught the attention of the Filipino singer-rapper.

“May bago na naman i-search si @KZofficial hahaha,” a Twitter user said in a tweet about KZ’s and Mark’s resemblance.

“SAGLEEEET LANG,” KZ jokingly replied in a quote tweet.

A Twitter user helped KZ and shared photos of Mark.

KZ then reacted, “ay ang pogi naman neto.”

ay pogi naman neto https://t.co/5Y38asSdMn — KZ (@KZofficial) February 26, 2023

Another social media user also posted a side-by-side photo of Mark and KZ.

hoy palapit na ng palapit ah hahaha https://t.co/VGhe3Ktjky — KZ (@KZofficial) February 26, 2023

The online discussion about the resemblance between the K-pop star and Filipino singer also sparked the curiosity of KZ’s husband TJ Monterde.

“Napa-search din tuloy ako ng ‘Mark Lee,'” TJ said.

Apart from Mark, KZ was also likened to other K-pop idols who have dyed their hair blue. Among them are Treasure‘s Choi Hyun Suk and SEVENTEEN‘s leader Choi Seungcheol, commonly known as S.Copus.

hoy saglettt sinisearch ko pa yung Mark Lee https://t.co/AEnfrYSVk7 — KZ (@KZofficial) February 26, 2023

KZ natagpuang litong-lito HAHAHA search mo na rin mi Seungcheol 😭 https://t.co/frOmpaZAps pic.twitter.com/7qdGuZNE4X — 𝚃𝚛𝚒𝚡 || semi ia (ʷᵃᵗᶜʰⁱⁿᵍ ᵀᵃˣⁱ ᴰʳⁱᵛᵉʳ ˢ²) (@kdramaramapop20) February 27, 2023

NCT Dream, a K-pop group that Mark belongs to, is set to visit the Philippines in April for a two-day concert.

