Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT Dream to stage a two-day concert in Manila

NCT Dream will be returning to the Philippines to hold a solo concert next month.

PULP Live World on Tuesday released the ticket prices and seat plan for the K-pop group’s “The Dream Show 2 in Manila” which will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 29 and 30.

Here are the concert ticket prices:

VIP Standing N, C, T – P12,000

VIP Seated – P12,000

Upper Box – P8,500

General Admission – P4,000

These prices do not include the SM Tickets Ticketing charge.

The ticket sale will start at noon on April 2 in SM Ticket Outlets nationwide and on SM Ticket website.

Last year, the group also visited the country for two K-pop music festivals such as Begin Again and I-POP U.

In 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the K-pop group held its first solo concert in the country.

NCT Dream, composed of Mark Lee, Lee Jeno, Huang Renjun, Lee Dong-hyuck popularly known as Heachan, Na Jaemin, Zhong Chenle and Park Jisung, debuted in August 2016.

Since then, they produced songs and albums that made it to music charts. Among NCT Dream’s hits are Candy,” “Beatbox,” “Hot Sauce,” “Life Still Going On” and “Hello Future.”

