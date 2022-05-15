Concert date, ticket prices: Korean acts NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, Wei, Alice to perform in Manila

Kpop fans are in for a treat this month as four South Korean acts are visiting Manila to hold a concert.

NCT Dream, SHINee’s KEY, WEi, and Alice are set to perform their biggest hits live at “Begin Again: KPOP Edition” on May 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“Begin Again” is the first international concert which will be held in the country after two years of purely online interactions. It is an answer to the collective call of fans “I miss watching concerts!” and “When are fan meetings coming back?” online.

NCT Dream will aptly “begin again” the international live shows in the country as it was the last one to hold a concert in 2020. Key, on the other hand, will perform as a solo artist. He last visited the Philippines in 2018 with his group at a benefit concert.

Girl group, Alice, formerly known as Elris, on the other hand, is set to reunite with Filipino fans with more members visiting the country this time. They added two new members and has since rebranded to Alice.

Lastly, the six-member boy group Wei, which debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic, sets its sights on Filipino Rui for the first time.

The four talented acts’ looming visit to the Philippines came after the release of their latest work.

NCT Dream successfully wrapped their “Glitch Mode” era with two million albums sold. The group also landed on the Billboard 200 Chart at number 50.

Meanwhile, SHINee’s KEY debuted as a solo artist in 2018 and has since released multiple albums including the latest, “Bad Love.” The mini-album with six tracks, including the titular single, dropped in September last year. It earned KEY his first music show win.

On the other hand, Wei, with Members DAE HYEON, DONG HAN, YONG HA, YO HAN, SEOK HWA, and JUN SEO recently released their mini-album “Love Pt.1: First Love,” last March. The album ranked fifth on Korea’s Gaon Chart.

Alice also released their latest single “Power of Love” last May 4, 2022. Members EJ, Do-A, Chaejeong, Yeonjae, Yukyung, Sohee, and Karin lent their beautiful voices to this emotional ballad. It sings of longing for a distant loved one but never losing faith in their connection—the perfect song for these tumultuous times.

Pre-selling of the tickets to catch these Korean acts is slated on May 17, 2022 (12 noon) via CDM entertainment’s website https://www.cdmentertainment.ph.

Official ticket selling begins the following day, May 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/ and all Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

Here are the ticket prices for the show:

Patron A – P10,250

Patron B – P9,450

Lowerbox – P7,850

Upperbox – P4,950

General Admission – P3,250

These prices are subject to ticketing charges.

—Rosette Adel