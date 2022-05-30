‘Nakakahiya’: Sharon Cuneta teary-eyed during concert of SHINee’s Key in Manila

Megastar Sharon Cuneta once again gushed over her favorite Kpop idols when she attended a concert in Manila.

Sharon and her daughter Kakie Pangilinan were among the audience of the Kpop event “Begin Again: Kpop Edition” held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 29.

CDM Entertainment, a prominent organizer of concerts and fan meetings in the Philippines, brought in the following the Kpop acts in the country:

NCT Dream

SHINee’s Kim Ki-bum or Key

Wei

Alice

On Sunday, Kakie tweeted a photo of her mother who have turned emotional while doing a heart pose as she watched her favorite Kpop stars perform.

Sharon was also holding a SHINee light stick on her right hand.

Kakie said that it was Key who made her mother cry.

“Kim Kibum kaw lang ang nagpapaiyak ng mama ko na ganito,” she said.

Sharon soon saw this tweet. She reposted it on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The veteran actress then expressed how happy she was to see Key perform. She also hoped to see the rest of the SHINee members, along with another Kpop group, EXO, in the future.

“Nakakahiya man pero SHINee (this time si Key pa lang) ang nakakapagpaiyak sa akin ng ganito. I was so happy when I got to meet NCT 127, but I will cry buckets if all of SHINee comes. And possibly EXO too,” Sharon said.

“Back to Ilocos tomorrow for work. God bless you all!” she added.

Sharon also previously shared a photo of a bonding moment she had with Kakie during the concert.

“Flew home from Ilocos for this! Yes! With my babies!!! #key #shineekey #nctdream,” she said.

Sharonians, or fans of Sharon, as well as the fans of her favorite Kpop idols expressed how happy they were for the actress.

They trooped to the comments section of Sharon’s posts and left their supportive messages.

“Happy to see you mega enjoying!! You soooo deserved to be happy! Take care and God bless,” one Facebook user said.

“Love you lots po! I’m a Sharonian since birth!” another fan commented.

“Very good ka sa EXO, mhie! I’m a proud Sharonian,” a fan said.

“We are happy to see you like that! Our heart is full to see you happy na mangiyaaak-ngiyaak, You really enjoyed the concert yaaaayy!! we love u, take care!” an Instagram user commented.

Sharon has been “fangirling” over Kpop acts and Korean drama stars in the past few years.

She mostly expressed her admiration for her Korean idols on social media.

The actress also got the chance to show the fangirl side of her during the recent campaign period.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #BeginAgain_Kpop landed on Twitter Philippines’ trending topics on Monday with over 183,000 tweets so far, as fans continue to share post-concert thoughts, photos and videos.