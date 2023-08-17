Video of artist drawing 100 K-pop idols at the same time resurfaces online

A video of a Filipino artist with the ability to draw as many as 100 K-pop idols at the same time resurfaced on social media.

An American news video outlet on Monday, August 14 reposed one of its content about Alexis Bantiles, a Davao-based artist who can sketch 100 K-pop idols simultaneously through a customized pole.

“A young artist in the Philippines is going viral for drawing 100 different sketches of K-pop artists simultaneously on a 20-ft [feet] table,” NowThis News said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

A young artist in the Philippines is going viral for drawing 100 different sketches of K-pop artists simultaneously on a 20-ft table pic.twitter.com/tqeURXIowJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 14, 2023

The news outlet first posted about Bantiles in May 2022, when the artist was aged 18.

They reported that the illustrator had a customized pole that could hold over 30 colored pens simultaneously, making him draw a dozen of portraits at once.

“I am hoping to be recognized in the Guinness World Records someday. I am glad that people loved my craft,” Bantiles said.

In his viral video before, he simultaneously drew members of the Super Junior, EXO, 2NE1, Momoland, Red Velvet, Shinee, Blackpink, Twice, and BTS, among others.

Another report by News5’s Frontline Pilipinas said that it took the artist a week to finish drawing the portraits. Bantiles admitted that the feat was challenging.

He said he started drawing in a simultaneous way during quarantine “to try something new.”

During the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines was under a lockdown in a bid to reduce the spread of infectious airborne disease.

This resulted in stay-at-home orders and the implementation of distance learning.