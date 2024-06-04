‘BT21 meets Miniso’: Merch you can score from this BT21 collection

Miniso, a global lifestyle brand offering various daily life and home essentials, brought an affordable version of the South Korean merchandise brand BT21 to the Philippines on June 1.

BT21 is a long-running collaborative project between Line Friends and Grammy-nominated group BTS.

The MinisoxBT21 collection was launched at Miniso Philippines’ flagship store at the North Entertainment Hall, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

An immersive experience in BT21 dreamland awaits customers at the store. Nearly every corner of the place, including its entrance, was covered with posters and images of Koya, RJ, Mang, Shooky, Cooky, Chimmy, and Tata.

The collection comprises of over 113 products. These include accessories, home, personal and travel essentials, stationeries as well as digital items.

Moreover, some offerings also have designs bearing each BT21 character, allowing patrons to choose their favorites or collect all seven.

The price of the product varies from P69 up to P1,499.

Check out some of the items you can score here:

Heads up ARMYs! 💜💜💜 The latest collection from Miniso is here! Shop your favorite BT21 characters Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, and Cooky at the Mall of Asia Miniso branch in Pasay City. The Miniso and BT21 collection includes tote bags, pouches, earphones, and a… pic.twitter.com/pL4PGOIhDN — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) June 1, 2024

Kapuso actress Shaira Diaz was one of the personalities who endorsed the surprise Miniso and BT21 lineup on social media. She also attended the grand launch.

“Run, you gotta run to MINISO, ARMYs and Mini Fam!” Miniso’s Facebook post reads.

BT21 patrons, especially fans of BTS, took to social media to express their excitement over the product line and their designs.

Some Facebook users hoped for Miniso to make this collection available across all its stores in the Philippines.

“Sana sa ibang branches po,” a Facebook user said.

“Sana meron sa lahat ng Miniso branches,” another Facebook user said.

As of writing, the MinisoxBT21 collection is only exclusively available on its SM MOA branch. It said that collection will soon be available in selected stores nationwide.

The brand, that has more than 160 stores in the country, said that BT21 will be paving the way for the introduction of the MINISO IP (International Product) Collection evolution in the Philippines.

“Join us on this journey of discovery and exploration as we bring iconic characters and beloved brands to life in creative and unique ways within the MINISO universe,” it said.

“Get ready to be enchanted by what’s in store as we continue to expand our IP offerings and create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences,” Miniso Philippines added.

BT21, meanwhile, has been akin to BTS members since they launched the product line in 2017. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook conceptualized the characters and their stories themselves.

“Since its launch in 2017, the brand has captured the hearts and minds of youths worldwide with its charming designs, unique concept, and thoughtful storytelling,” the project’s description reads via its website.

All seven BTS members are currently serving their mandatory enlistment in South Korea.

Group activities were also on hiatus since 2022.