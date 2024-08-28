‘PH-ysical Support for Yoongi’: Pinoy ARMY give SUGA love amid DUI issue

Amid the drunk driving controversy being faced by K-Pop boy band BTS’ producer and rapper, Min Yoongi (Also known as SUGA), Filipino fans of the group, known as ARMY, rallied behind him.

Filipino ARMYs held a fundraiser to light up the Mall of Asia Arena globe with a spherical ad to express their support for the K-Pop star. The ad can be viewed today, August 28, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

[PH🇵🇭-ysical Support for Yoongi] PH ARMYs have always stood by @BTS_twt, and now is no different. In these trying times, we are launching a fundraising campaign for physical support projects dedicated to Yoongi

GCASH Number: 09683344281

We love you so much, our Yoongi! This is for you

MAHAL KA NAMIN YOONGI

PITO ANG BANGTAN pic.twitter.com/HSEdnkBZWA — ARMY Cavite Fanbase⁷ :purple_heart::flag-ph: (@army_cavite) August 28, 2024



Called “PH🇵🇭-ysical Support for Yoongi” by a local fan base named @army_cavite on X, the fundraiser also seeks to collect enough financial support to conduct a charity parade/walk for SUGA and to donate to the Blue Tree Foundation in South Korea in support for the fight against cyberbullying.

Suga’s DUI case: What happened

Reports from Agence France-Presse said SUGA was found by the police lying on the ground next to his electric scooter on the evening of August 6.

After conducting a breathalyzer test, it was found that his Blood Alcohol Content was 0.227, the highest recorded among Korean stars since H.O.T. ‘s Kangta at 0.0102%.

Local police also reported that 0.227 is three times over the legal limit which could mean a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine between KRW10M (P 420K) to KRW20M (P 843K) under the South Korean Road Traffic Act.

However, the police will also consider factors such as the distance driven, possible damages occurred, and whether the Korean star already has any similar criminal record.

The “Haegeum” artist, who is currently enlisted for his mandatory military services, has had his license revoked and been fined for the driving under the influence offense.

SUGA eventually posted a hand-written apology letter on Weverse, an online platform where idols and fans can interact, and has also appeared in front of members of the media for a public apology.

“I should have thought more deeply and carefully, but I failed to do so,” he wrote in his apology letter.

“I will accept not only the disciplinary measures that will be decided [by the authorities] in the future, but also any criticism or rebuke,” he added.

Since the conception of the issue, SUGA has been under heavy scrutiny and has split the group’s very devoted fans with some expressing disappointment with others expressing their continued support for the artist. —With reports from Agence France-Presse