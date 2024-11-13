‘Ultimate K-pop experience’: Performances, activities you can enjoy at D’Festa BGC

Get ready, K-pop fans!

An immersive K-pop exhibit and experience is coming to the Philippines for its grand world tour finale, bringing a day of performances and celebrations for Filipino fans.

After successful runs in Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, and Los Angeles, online media outlet Dispatch will wrap up its world tour in the country with D’Festa in Taguig for its 10th anniversary.

Fans will step into the world of K-pop like never before with exclusive performances, rare photos, and behind-the-scenes videos from the biggest K-pop groups: BTS, Twice, Seventeen, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Enhypen, Tomorrow x Together and Stray Kids.

D’Festa is divided into three main parts: The Exhibition, The Movie, and The Experience.

Inside The Exhibition, fans can get up close Dispatch-exclusive vibrant and black-and-white portraits, with handwritten messages from artists, and a collection of group and individual photos of talents behind the music.

Witness never-before-seen performances from K-pop groups with The Movie, filmed with advanced XR technology for a memorable experience.

The final part, The Experience, takes fans into an immersive 3D LED stage featuring K-pop stars, where they can take photos in front of a mirror wall or step into a photo booth to pose with their favorite idols.

For fans looking to take a piece of K-pop home, limited-edition merchandise, including photo books, photo cards, enamel pins, and more, will be available at the exhibit. Cup sleeves and snacks will be sold at The Café within D’Festa.

D’Festa will open on December 20, 2024, until March 19, 2025, at BGC Immersive on the 3rd floor inside One Bonifacio in Taguig.

Tickets will go on sale starting November 15 at 7 p.m. for P1,200 for weekday visits (Monday to Thursday) and PhP1,450 for weekend visits (Friday to Sunday).

Online ticket buyers will be given priority entry to the venue. Limited walk-in tickets will be available, depending on the availability for the day. Discounts for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Senior Citizens are available upon presenting a valid ID during ticket purchase.