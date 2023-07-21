How Pinoy EXO-Ls are preparing for launch of D.O.’s ‘The Moon’ film in the Philippines

Less than a month before the release of South Korean film “The Moon” in Philippine theaters, Filipino fans are already excited to see actor Doh Kyung Soo (stage name D.O.) from K-pop boy band EXO, star the movie.

The film, directed by Kim Yong-hwa will open in Philippine cinemas on August 16. Director Kim is also behind the films “Along with the Gods,” “200 Pounds Beauty” and “Mr.Go.”

D.O., on the other hand, will play astronaut “Sun-woo” who is stranded alone on the moon during a mission.

In the epic-action, Korea’s first manned mission to the moon ends in a tragic disaster when an explosion occurs on board.

Seven years later, a second human spaceflight is launched successfully but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction.

One astronaut Sun-woo (DOH) is left stranded in space. Facing another fatal catastrophe, the Naro Space Center turns to its former managing director Dr. Kim (SUL) to help bring Sun-woo back home safely.

Following the announcement of this film, EXO fans or EXO-Ls from the Philippines took to social media to share that they are already making plans to catch D.O. on the big screen.

“Siyempre nagpa-block screening kami. So excited!” a Facebook user said upon sharing a post from Columbia Pictures Philippines.

“So excited to finally meet Astronaut Hwang Sun Woo here in Philippine cinemas!!! Kyungsooya fighting!!!,” a Facebook user commented on the same page’s latest post about the film.

Another post also invited EXO fans from Pangasinan for a block screening in the area, organized by fan bases.

“Calling all EXO-Ls from Pangasinan to join us to watch our KYUNGSOO in big screen. We will play Cream Soda in the cinema and you may win exciting prizes like sealed EXIST album n more,” the post read.

The EXO singer and actor has been on various films and television shows, including “100 Days My Prince,” “Bad Prosecutor” and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds.”

D.O. will be joined by Korean stars Sul Kyung-gu, who will play the former head of the space station, and Kim Hee-ae as the said station’s director, in the movie.

“The Moon is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.