‘Kaya pala pamilyar’: Maris Racal’s ABS-CBN Ball look and Columbia Pictures’ Torch Lady

Actress-singer Maris Racal was among those who stole the spotlight with her eye-catching gold-and-blue gown at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 — so much so that a meme has started circulating about it.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday, October 1 posted a picture of the Kapamilya talent juxtaposed with the image of Columbia Pictures‘ famous “Torch Lady,” or the woman who appears before each of the Hollywood film studio’s movies.

“Kaya pala pamilyar kako ‘yung outfit ni @MissMarisRacal, hawig pala nung sa logo ng Colombia Pictures! #ABSCBNBall2023,” the user said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

It further gained viral status when a Facebook page reshared the picture on Monday, October 2.

“Columbia Pictures, dumalo rin sa ABS-CBN Ball 2023! Charot lang mhie, Maris Racal!” Facebook page “Team Kapamilya” said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Huuuy, kaya pala naisip ko parang familiar,” a Facebook user quipped in a repost with a loudly-crying emoji.

“Columbia Pictures representative, halong Maris, hello, friend,” another Facebook user commented with smiling emojis.

“Hala, oo nga,” wrote a different Pinoy with laughing emojis.

“Na-dogshow ka [na nama, mie,” quipped another user with a similar emoji.

Maris also took the joke well, reposting the Twitter version of the post on her own account.

Meanwhile, the actress said that she “really felt like a princess” at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 at the Shangri-La Makati last Saturday, September 30.

She credited her “amazing” glam team for her head-turning style, which featured her donning a body-hugging gold sequined gown with giant blue sleeves and a matching overskirt that amplified her regal look.

“I love wearing YOU and you are such a joy to work with,” Maris said in an Instagram post last Sunday, tagging her gown designer, Paris-educated couturier Marc Rancy.

“To my stylist @adrianneconcept, despite the ‘Love, I changed my mind’ and the ‘Love, parang I like this,’ you are so game [pa rin]. Very on brand of you (laughing-with-tears emoji). I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE dressing up with you. And also, thank you, @miss.vince_ for being there every step of the way,” the actress added, crediting stylist Adrianne Concepcion and associate stylist Miss Vince.

The ABS-CBN Ball, previously known as the Star Magic Ball, is an annual celebration and charity event that gathers Kapamilya artists, including those from other talent management groups, into one star-studded night to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.

Columbia’s ‘Torch Lady’

Columbia Pictures’ “Torch Lady” or “Miss Liberty” features a young woman holding a glowing light while her other hand supports a long blue sash styled over her tall figure in a white dress.

The woman appears whenever the film studio flashes its logo before the screening of its movies.

Reports said her look is inspired by 28-year-old British graphic artist Jenny Joseph, who was asked to participate in a shoot to update Colombia Pictures’ longtime logo. She had never worked as a model before the shoot.

In its early days, the film studio’s logo featured a female Roman soldier holding a shield in her left hand as its lead image. It was updated in 1928 to a woman with a draped flag and torch.

Columbia Pictures eventually commissioned artist Michael Deas to update its logo. He then asked Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Kathy Anderson to take pictures, which resulted in Jenny being photographed.

Michael then used the photos as inspiration to paint what would turn into the film studio’s 1992 logo — which is still used nowadays.