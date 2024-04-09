Why you should watch ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,’ according to cast members

The classic film franchise “Ghostbusters” is back with a new title that combines the old and new Ghostbusters teams as they face one of the deadliest threats that could usher the fall of humankind.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is the latest in the popular supernatural-comedy movie saga that features the Spangler teaming up with the original Ghostbusters, who have developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

The discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, as well as an evil force in the form of a phantom god prophesized to bring the end of humankind which has the power to kill by fear itself.

It is up to the new and the old Ghostbusters to join forces to protect their beloved home and save the world from an incoming second Ice Age.

The latest film features the talents of Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man”, “Avengers: Endgame”), Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”, “Gone Girl”) Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”, “When You Finish Saving the World”) Mckenna Grace (“Gifted”, “Troop Zero”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Patton Oswalt (“I Love My Dad”), Ernie Hudson (“Quantum Leap”) and Annie Potts (“Love & War”, “Any Day Now”).

Two actors from the flick also shared their own reasons why the public should catch the new “Ghostbusters” offering.

For Mckenna, who plays Phoebe Spengler, the movie “feels a lot bigger.”

“It’s in New York, it brings us back to where the Ghostbusters originated so that’s really special,” she said.

“New villain, new storylines, new problems that at least Phoebe has never encountered. It’s bigger scale, more blockbuster, action, there’s a lot. It’s very fun,” Mckenna added.

For Finn, who plays Phoebe’s older brother Trevor, one of the most fun things to look forward to is seeing the new Ghostbusters work with the original or the OG Ghostbusters.

“This movie is incredibly fun because you have the original Ghostbusters teaming up with the new Ghostbusters,” he said.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re all in the same room together, working on the same scenes. It’s very surreal but super rewarding,” Finn added.

Mckenna also shared her thoughts about the film’s villain, the phantom god Garraka who can literally freeze people to death.

“I think that Garaka is a very frightening, frightening villain,” she said.

“It’s pretty intense when every single ghost that the Ghostbusters have captured are all going to be released and wreak havoc on New York City,” the actress added.

“And there’s a massive, giant crazy demon god trying to take over the world and kill everybody with ice. It’s a little bit frightening and a little bit intense,” Mckenna said.

Despite its intensity, the “Ghostbusters” franchise is known for mixing scares with comedy, which Finn acknowledged.

“There’s a lot of scary moments, but it always has a levity to it because of all the comedy, which the first one did expertly well,” he shared.

“Gil and Jason have tried to inject that kind of DNA into these films,” the actor added. Gil is Gil Kernan, the director, while Jason is Jason Reitman, the movie’s writer-prodocuer.

Mckenna and Finn likewise enthused about being fans of the original films and the original Ghostbusters, sharing that the “Ghosbusters: Frozen Empire” is made by fans for fans.

“Being a part of an incredible legacy is a big honor,” Finn said.

“It’s for the fans made by fans, so there’s a lot of love,” Mckenna said.

The “Ghosbusters: Frozen Empire” is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures. It will premiere in local theaters on Wednesday, April 10.