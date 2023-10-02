Jed Madela’s school class section delights Pinoys anew at ABS-CBN Ball

The caption of a Facebook post of a news outlet featuring OPM singer-songwriter Jed Madela at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 earned the attention of online Filipinos.

ABS-CBN News on Saturday shared the red carpet look of the artist on the social networking platform with the caption:

“Grade 1 – Jed Madela, mag-ingay!” the news outlet said on September 30.

“Singer Jed Madela arrives on a high note at the #ABSCBNBall2023,” it added.

The ABS-CBN Ball, previously known as the Star Magic Ball, is an annual celebration and charity event that gathers Kapamilya artists, including those from other talent management groups, into one star-studded night to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.

ABS-CBN News’ Facebook post on Jed has earned over 21,000 likes and reactions and more than 740 comments so far.

It amused some Facebook users, who wrote the following reactions:

“Ang tindi ng caption! Hahaha, ABS-CBN News,” a Pinoy commented, tagging the news outlet’s page.

“Proud Grade 1-Jed Madela Here!” a Facebook user quipped with a raised hand emoji.

“Congrats, Jed. Graduate [ka na],” another Filipino commented.

A screengrab of the post also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Monday, two days after the ABS-CBN Ball happened.

“[‘Yung] caption ng ABS-CBN,” a user wrote with loudly-crying emojis.

ung caption ng abs-cbn 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LrYcNflPMK — vico blanco (@vicentejian) October 2, 2023

“So unserious,” commented a different Pinoy with loudly crying emojis.

The caption is a reference to Jed’s viral post where he shared pictures of a section being named after him at Albert Einstein School, an education institution in Cotabato City.

The singer said that he was “so honored.”

“In times when I feel so unimportant and ignored in one corner, my Lord picks me up and gives me the tightest hug,” the crooner said last month.

Jed was also recognized for his achievement as the first Filipino to have won as grand champion in the World Championships of Performing Arts in 2005.

Albert Einstein School director Edison Morales came up with the idea to honor Filipinos who have brought pride and have contributed to the country.

Other personalities with their sections named after them include filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, fashion designer Michael Cinco, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, senator Ninoy Aquino Jr. and theater performer Lea Salonga.

