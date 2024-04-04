Online users exchanged banters in the comments section of a Facebook post by Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. announcing a logo design contest to the public.

The official on Tuesday encouraged Filipinos to join the bureau’s contest to update its logo, which some said has been due for a revamp.

Those interested to join must submit a high-resolution design and an accompanying write-up to the BIR’s email before April 19.

Full mechanics can be viewed on this link.

The agency also reminded the public about the rules of heraldy.

The winner of the logo-making contest will receive a cash prize of P100,000.

Meanwhile, the first runner-up will receive P50,000, while the second runner-up will get P25,000.

The announcement was met with some quips from Filipinos in the comments section.

“May penalty po ba ‘pag April 20 nag-submit?” a user joked, referencing the BIR’s penalty to those late in the filing of tax returns.

“Tax-free po ba?” another Pinoy quipped in relation to the cash prizes.

“Taxable ‘yung prize? Char,” joked a different user.

“[Magkano] po ibabawas na tax sa prizes?” asked another Pinoy.

In a memorandum circular, the BIR said it wants to change its institutional symbol “to make it more representative of the directions of the current administration.”

It added that the new logo must “depict the Bureau’s directions” while still keeping the elements of its mandate of revenue generation.