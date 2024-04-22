‘Intrams sa Intramuros’: Witty Facebook events pop up on PH users’ timelines

“Mag-intrams sa Intramuros.”

Witty Facebook events with wordplay on people or places are suddenly taking over the timelines of online users in the Philippines.

Seemingly a successor of the viral “Suntukan sa Ace Hardware” gag in 2016, random “events” created for fun have been popping up online for the past weeks.

RELATED: Viral ‘Suntukan sa Ace Hardware’ Facebook event remembered on 8th anniversary

There are no exact precursors or origins of how and why such events were created, but they showcase the humor of Filipinos, who are known for being among the happiest people in Southeast Asia.

Here are some of the events that Pinoys have created so far:

Facebook Events is a feature on the platform that allows users to create a calendar-based invitation to an event.

It can be sent to a select group of people and will include information about the event, including the time, date, location and related images.

Filipinos are among the most active Facebook users in the world.

DataReportal said that there are at least 91.9 million active users in the platform from the Philippines as of April 2023.