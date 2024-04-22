‘Intrams sa Intramuros’: Witty Facebook events pop up on PH users’ timelines

“Mag-intrams sa Intramuros.”
Witty Facebook events with wordplay on people or places are suddenly taking over the timelines of online users in the Philippines.
Seemingly a successor of the viral “Suntukan sa Ace Hardware” gag in 2016, random “events” created for fun have been popping up online for the past weeks.
There are no exact precursors or origins of how and why such events were created, but they showcase the humor of Filipinos, who are known for being among the happiest people in Southeast Asia.
Here are some of the events that Pinoys have created so far:
- Mag-intrams sa Intramuros — created by Barry Allen
- Sukatin ang Sucat Road — created by Rei
- Manghula sa Guess — created by Rodge Luigi
- Ipakilala si Uncle John kay Auntie Anne — created by Deejay Pamorada
- Manghuli ng Muning sa Kamuning Station — created by Kuroe and Jannel Lindsey Chua
- Mangisda sa Fisher Mall — created by Keith Bejasa
- Tumayo sa Tayuman — created by Sonny Zamora Surnit
- Maglupasay sa Pasay — created by Sonny Zamora Surnit and Robert Jamora
- Manungkit ng Santol sa Santolan Station — created by Nino Escudero Cantos
- Day Hike sa Mt. Kamuning — created by Jep
- Sumayaw ng Itaktak Mo sa Hinulugang Taktak — created by Theodore King Villaluna
- Pupunta sa Concert ni The Weeknd habang The Weekdays — created by Carl Enelwin Estepa
- Isali si Ben10 sa bandang Ben&Ben — created by Sonny Zamora Surnit
- I-reto si Burger King kay Dairy Queen — created by Frost
- Magpawala ng Inis sa Innisfree — created by Nishimura Mei
- Mamakla sa Baclaran — created by Yuri Vortigern
- Bumangon sa Binanongan, Rizal — created by Perzeus Gabiola, Jomari Alegria, Ara Asaula and Kray Aaren
- Hanapin si Unique sa Uniqlo — created by King Marc Ian Santos
- Banlawan yung Cinnabon — created by Lance Nacabuan
- Sabunin ang Cebu — created by Jeremiah Jabez Mendoza
- Umupo sa Bench — created by Kouji Maeda
- Maghanap ng Spanish Bread sa French Baker — created by Ian Cui Sabalza
- Mag-abang sa Alabang — created by Akasuki Nomura
- Ilipat sa Center ang Potato Corner — created by Sonny Zamora Surnit
- Maghanap ng Ginto sa Guiguinto, Bulacan — created by Melo
- Mag-hiking sa Mountain Dew — created by Gretchen Alyson
- Balibagan sa Balibago, Pampanga — created by Bel Valenzuela
- Kumain ng Cloud 9 sa Cloud 9 — created by Klee Ngi
- Sukatin ang Height ng Marikina Heights — created by Jhoei Salinas
- Sumakay ng Bicol Express — created by Chrysler Morris Chiong
- Sumayaw ng Pantropiko sa Tropical Hut — created by caloykokoy
- Batuhan ng Rambutan sa SM Bicutan — created by Marix Araguas
- Kausapin yung Tinapay sa Breadtalk — created by Miggy Marasigan
- Umawra at Rumampa sa SM Aura — created by Jep
- Kumain ng Sundae Kahit Monday Pa Lang — created by CTFU Tagaytay
- Tumakbo sa Walking Street (Angeles City, Pampanga) — created by Charles De Leon
- Walwalan Session sa Inuman Elementary School — Myke Dignos
- Dalhin si Ely sa Buendia Station — created by Amartin
- Bumili ng Ballpen sa Penshoppe — created by Rodge Luigi
- Kamutin ang Makati — created by Chrysler Morris Chiong
- Magpaliwanag sa UP Diliman — created by Sonny Zamora Surnit
- Managinip sa City of Dreams Manila — created by Duepyter
- Magtanim ng Kapangyarihan sa Power Plant Mall — created by Jep
Facebook Events is a feature on the platform that allows users to create a calendar-based invitation to an event.
It can be sent to a select group of people and will include information about the event, including the time, date, location and related images.
Filipinos are among the most active Facebook users in the world.
DataReportal said that there are at least 91.9 million active users in the platform from the Philippines as of April 2023.