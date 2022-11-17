Seong-wu, J.Y. Park, Jeno? ‘Dream Maker’ contestant is giving Kpop star vibes

One of the contestants of the “Dream Maker” caught the public’s attention for having a resemblance with some Kpop stars.

On Wednesday, November 16, the idol survival show revealed its contestants, including John.

In the post’s comment section showing the picture of John, online users flocked and debated which Kpop star he resembles with.

Some fans likened him to NCT Dream member Lee Jeno.

“Orayt good luck Jeno! Bring the ‘Beatbox!'” a Facebook user wrote in jest.

“Si Kuyang everywhere I go bring the ‘Beatbox’ pala to eh,” a Facebook user said, alluding to the song “Beatbox” of NCT Dream.

“Good luck Kuyang beatbox full support ka ng jowa mong si Jaemin,” a social media user quipped.

“Kahawig ni NCT,” a Facebook user said.

“Good luck Kuyang ‘Hot Sauce,'” an online user said in jest. “Hot Sauce” is the title track of one of the albums of NCT Dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEE JENO (@leejen_o_423)



For others, John’s profile is a mixture of Jeno’s and JYP Entertainment CEO J.Y. Park‘s facial features.

“May pagkahawig siya kay J(eno)YP,” a Kpop Facebook page wrote, playing with the names of the two stars.

“It all started with my mom (Jeno) and my dad (JYP). They fell in love…and they had me,” a social media user jokingly said in reference to the viral TikTok sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.Y. Park (@asiansoul_jyp)



Others, meanwhile, compared John with Korean singer and “Seoul Vibe” actor Ong Seong-wu.

“Ong Seong-wu nga nasa isip ko e HAHAHAAHAHAH pero pinoy version,” a Facebook user said.

“Hoy medyo kamukha ni Ong Seongwu,” a social media user also said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 옹성우 ongseongwu (@osw_onge)



“Dream Maker” will air every Saturday and Sunday on ABS-CBN platforms starting November 19. In this show, 62 young men will compete to become a part of the seven-member global boy group that will be trained and launched in South Korea.

ABS-CBN singers Angeline Quinto and Daren Espanto and Now United member Bailey May will be the trainers of the contestants.

Aspiring pop idols will also be mentored by known personalities from the South Korean entertainment industry. These include composer Seo Won-jin, music producer Bullseye, MOMOLAND and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Brown Eyed Girls vocalist JeA, and choreographer and “Produce 101” dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.