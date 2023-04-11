Michaels are most generous 5-star reviewer tourists in the Philippines

A report found that individuals named Michael are the most likely tourists to leave five-star reviews in the Philippines.

In February, global remittance provider Remitly revealed the top ten names that are most likely to leave 5-star reviews on the travel comparison website, Tripadvisor.

According to its data, Michaels are typically the most generous with five-star reviews when visiting the Philippines, leading them to be dubbed the country’s anti-Karen.

The name Karen gained popularity on social media since 2018 and refers to a nickname for privileged, middle-aged women who enjoy involving themselves in other people’s business, complaining, and asking to speak to the manager, according to Remitly.

Michael appears to be the antithesis of the “Karen” meme as they seem to leave positive reviews and praise the services they availed and experiences they had.

Michaels were followed by Marks and Johns in the second and third spot, respectively, in terms of individuals who are leaving good feedback.

Here are the top 10 names revealed by the remittance service:

Rank Name No. of 5-star reviews given 1 Michael 31 2 Mark 25 3 John 23 4 Maria 21 5 Paul 20 6 David 19 7 Peter 15 8 Andrew 13 9 Robert 12 10 Mike 12

The data also found that men are twice as likely to leave five-star reviews than women.

Remitly analyzed the top 100 names of those left five-star reviews on Tripadvisor in the Philippines to identify whether men or women are likely to leave a positive review.

Based on the top 10 results, a female name only appeared once.

Maria takes the top spot in female names leaving positive feedback. Individuals named Jean and Michelle took the second and third place, respectively.

The digital financial services Remitly released these names after analyzing over 15,000 Tripadvisor reviews across the most popular restaurants, hotels and attractions across the Philippines.

“Positive reviews from happy customers can help build credibility and encourage others to visit, just as negative reviews can warn people off,” a spokesperson. who specializes in helping people send money to the Philippines, said.

“From our research we can see that despite what popular culture might suggest, the name ‘Karen’ performs rather well and makes it into the top 30 list of names most likely to give a five-star review on Tripadvisor. Taking a deeper dive into the data, it turns out that men are the more generous reviewers in the Philippines – our research shows that they’re twice as likely to leave a 5-star review compared to women!” the spokesperson added. —Rosette Adel