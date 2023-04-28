Red Velvet’s Joy, NCT Dream’s Chenle to miss Manila shows due to health reasons

Two K-pop artists will not be attending their group’s concerts in the Philippines due to health reasons.

PULP Live World on Twitter announced that Park Soo-young or Joy from Red Velvet and Zhong Chenle or Chenle of NCT Dream will miss their respective groups’ tour stop in the Philippines.

Red Velvet, comprising members Joy, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri, will stage their concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 7.

This marks their first solo concert in the Philippines.

In a tweet on April 26, however, Pulp said that Joy will not participate, citing her health condition.

The concert organizer did not further elaborate.

“Please be informed that Joy will not be able to participate in ‘Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V’ in Manila due to a health condition,” Pulp said.

“Therefore, four members will participate in ‘Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V’ in Manila concert as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding,” it continued.

Rereluvs, the collective name of the girl group's fans, were saddened by this news. Filipino fans also expressed "get well soon" messages to Joy.

Rereluvs, the collective name of the girl group’s fans, were saddened by this news. Filipino fans also expressed “get well soon” messages to Joy.

“Get well soon Joy, we’ll see you next time,” a fan said on Twitter.

“My bias. Your health is the top priority. I hope you get well soon,” another fan tweeted.

On April 27, Pulp also announced Chenle’s health situation to NCT Dream’s fans, called NCTzens.

“We regret to inform you that Chenle will not be able to participate in NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In a Dream’ in Manila and Singapore due to health conditions,” the organizer tweeted.

“Therefore, six members will participate in the concert as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding,” it continued.

Announcement for NCTzen attending #THEDREAMSHOW2_in_MANILA.

This news came just one day ahead of the boy group's two-day concert in the Philippines.

This news came just one day ahead of the boy group’s two-day concert in the Philippines.

NCT Dream, comprising Chenle, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jisung and Jaemin, will perform for their Filipino fans on April 29 and 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Filipino NCTzens also expressed dismay and worry over the Chinese member’s condition.

“See you next time, Lele,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Get well soon, our little sun!” another Twitter user commented.

Some Filipino fans, meanwhile, said that SM Entertainment, the label of both groups, should take better care of their artists.

“SMEnt should give their artists the rest that they deserve. Get well soon our Chenle and Joy,” a Twitter user said.

NCT Dream rose to prominence for their powerful songs “Boom,” “Ridin” and “Beatbox.”

Red Velvet has been topping charts with their singles “Psycho”, “Bad Boy,” “Power Up”, “Ice Cream Cake” and “Dumb Dumb.”