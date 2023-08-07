SM Entertainment’s new boy group RIIZE to debut in September

SM Entertainment’s new boy group RIIZE is set to debut next month.

The boy group will launch on September 4 with the release their first single album, “Get A Guitar.”

RIIZE, short for “Rise & Realize,” will consist of seven members — Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

Shotaro and Sungchan were former members of NCT.

On May 24 last year, SM Entertainment announced that Shotaro and Sungchan would be departing from NCT to debut in another boy group.

Following their debut promotions, RIIZE will also perform in SMTOWN’s live concert on Sept.23, 2023 at GBK Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.