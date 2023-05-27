NCT DoJaeJung to hold fancon in Manila in June

NCT DoJaeJung, composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo, are set to visit Manila next month.

This was announced by Ovation Productions last May 13, also announcing that the NCT DJJ will hold a fancon dubbed “NCT DoJaeJung’s Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila,” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 24.

NCT DJJ, a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT, which means Neo-Culture Technology. The latter have more than a dozen members promoting in various groups such as NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and the most recent group, NCT DoJaeJung

“Perfume” is NCT DJJ’s debut extended play or mini album released last April 17, 2023.

It was released alongside its lead single of the same name, described as an R&B electro-funk track.

During its first week, the album sold more than 670,000 copies. According to the Hanteo Chart, it is the first-place record for the first week of K-pop unit sales.

“Perfume” also topped the iTunes Top Album Charts in 18 regions.

Currently, it has sold over 800,000 copies on the Circle Chart.

Meanwhile, Filipino fans, NCTzens or Czennies who wish to attend the K-pop group sub-unit’s fan con may purchase tickets at 12 noon on June 4 via SM Tickets.

The event is made possible by Ovation Productions and presented by Viu Philippines and is not part of any world or Asia tour. —Rosette Adel