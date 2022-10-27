‘Thomasian era’: NCT’s Mark Lee spotted in UST electrical engineering dept’s poster

An art card posted by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Electrical Engineering Department featuring NCT member Mark Lee earned online buzz.

The art card shows the required attire of students for their limited face-to-face classes. This includes a type A uniform, UST identification card (ID) and lanyard, face mask, and black leather shoes.

For the guidelines on UST ID, the department created a mock ID featuring Mark as an electrical engineering student.

The art card has earned jokes and witty remarks, especially from NCT fans, more popularly known as NCTzen.

“Hanga talaga ako kay Mark eh. Sobrang busy pero nagpipilit makapagtapos ng pag aaral,” a Facebook user said in jest.

“Nasa Thomasian engineering na Koreano pala talaga ang true love,” an online user joked.

“Nasa UST lang pala nag aaral si Mark Lee,” a social media user jokingly said.

“Mark Lee Thomasian era,” a Facebook user said.

“NCTzen ba admin nito [Facebook page]?” another asked.

“Nagulat naman ako UST, Thomasian Mark Lee is waving! Electrical engineering pala kinuha nya dyan,” a Twitter user quipped.

As of writing, the post has earned more than 2,500 reactions, around 2,400 shares, and more than 500 comments.

Mark visited the country last month with his group NCT 127 for the NEO CITY: THE LINK in Manila held at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

