‘Lightsticks ready’: NCT 127 to stage concert in Manila next month

NCTzens, ready your meumwonbong and light up the SM Mall of Asia Arena with green light!
Pulp Live World confirmed that NCT 127 would hold a concert in Manila at 5 p.m. on September 4.
The concert is part of the “Neo City: The Link” tour.
Here are the ticket prices for the Manila concert:
- Standing 1, 2, 7 – P12,000
- VIP Seated – P12,000
- Upper Box – P7,500
- General Admission – P4,500
- Generic – P3,500
The ticket sale will start at noon on August 21. Fans can purchase tickets through SM Ticket Outlets or the SM Ticket website.
Finally! @NCTsmtown_127 is bringing their 'NEO CITY : THE LINK' Tour to Manila!
Get your lightsticks ready as the concert is taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena,
September 4,2022 at 5pm.#NCT127inManila#THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/E4lzipfcoF
— PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 12, 2022
Filipino NCT fans cannot contain their excitement after learning about the concert announcement.
“Thank u Inang and the team!!! Totally worth the wait at never nawala ang sprks pag love naman!!” a Twitter user wrote.
— ㄹ (@tymkcart) August 12, 2022
NCT 127 recently held a fan meeting in Japan last August 2 and 3.
According to a report by Sports Chosun, the group is also set to have its comeback in September.