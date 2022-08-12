‘Lightsticks ready’: NCT 127 to stage concert in Manila next month

James Patrick Cruz
August 12, 2022 - 12:31 PM
This undated photo shows NCT 127 posing a picture with their fans (NCT127/Instagram)

NCTzens, ready your meumwonbong and light up the SM Mall of Asia Arena with green light!

Pulp Live World confirmed that NCT 127 would hold a concert in Manila at 5 p.m. on September 4.

The concert is part of the “Neo City: The Link” tour.

Here are the ticket prices for the Manila concert:

  • Standing 1, 2, 7 – P12,000
  • VIP Seated – P12,000
  • Upper Box – P7,500
  • General Admission – P4,500
  • Generic – P3,500

The ticket sale will start at noon on August 21. Fans can purchase tickets through SM Ticket Outlets or the SM Ticket website.

Filipino NCT fans cannot contain their excitement after learning about the concert announcement.

“Thank u Inang and the team!!! Totally worth the wait at never nawala ang sprks pag love naman!!” a Twitter user wrote.

“NCT 127 in Manila I wanna cry so bad, an online user said
“Handa an ba kayo marining yung ‘Sexcyyyyyy’ ni Mark Leeeeeeeee shwhwhshwhsh,” a Twitter user said.

NCT 127 recently held a fan meeting in Japan last August 2 and 3.

According to a report by Sports Chosun, the group is also set to have its comeback in September.

