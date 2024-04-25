Pinoy pharmacists explain prescription vs over-the-counter drugs amid viral pharmacy video

Filipino pharmacists took to social media to clarify the difference between prescription and over-the-counter drugs, following a viral Facebook video of a customer trying to buy Rx-labeled medication without prescription.
The now-deleted original video has reached various medical professionals who raised concerns on the uploader’s aggression—as well as the unchecked pharmaceutical practices that led to this situation.
@nursetoto and @arshielife discussed the incident on social media #pharmacist #fyp #viral #trending
According to Republic Act No. 10918 or the Philippine Pharmacy Act, household remedies for common physical ailments and over-the-counter medicines for symptomatic relief of minor ailments can both be dispensed without a prescription.
However, prescription or ethical medicines can only be dispensed by a pharmacist to a patient upon presenting a prescription from a physician, dentist, or veterinarian.
Article IV, Sec. 33 of the act reiterates that prescription medicines may only be dispensed with a valid prescription.
Violation of any provision in the act, is subject to revocation or suspension of the Certificate of Registration of a licensed pharmacist, or the cancellation of temporary permit of a foreign pharmacy, as stated in Article VI, Sec. 44.
@pauloMDtweets posted on April 22, 2024: "Sa Pharmacy tinuruan kami pag may RX ang drug label automatic it needs a prescription from the physician before dispensing it. SOP yan, wala nang tanung-tanong. In this video from Joan DV Alcudia tama yung Pharmacist, pinahamak lang nung nag video yung staff sa other drugstore."
— @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) April 22, 2024
In the the deleted viral video, the uploader tried to prove a point by name-dropping a pharmacy that sold the disputed drug without prescription. An X (formerly Twitter) user called out this malpractice.
@restythenurse discussed the need to regulate maintenance medications #fyp #pharmacology #pharmacist
As the issue was talked about by local healthcare workers, they also discussed whether maintenance drugs should still require prescription or not.
While it is not convenient to do so, a registered nurse content creator discussed how regulating maintenance medication is important to keep patients in check, as dosage and brand may change after follow-up check-ups.
Meanwhile, others sympathized with the pharmacist who was “unnecessarily” exposed on social media.
In jest, a medical technologist content creator advised medical professionals to put in effort in presenting themselves in public in case a customer or patient tries to film them as well.
“At least ready tayo,” she said.
A medical technologist content creator posted: #medtechlife #medtechstudent #medtechusa #healthcareworkerph #trendingvideo
“Sending hugs to Sir Pharmacist,” she wrote in the caption.