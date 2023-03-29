No more transferring: PULP Live World to add names of concert-goers on tickets

Concert-goers will soon have their names written on their tickets purchased via SM Tickets.

Happee Sy of PULP Live World informed the public about this new policy on the ticketing system for upcoming shows.

Sy said that this is to prevent fans of musical acts from getting scammed.

“To everyone buying tickets for our show… please do not transact with other sellers outside of @smtickets and @TicketNetPH. Do not allow yourself [to] be scammed,” she said.

“For my next @smtickets ticketing, your names will be on the ticket already. So NO transferring is allowed. [Please] be informed,” she added.

Sy did not mention the upcoming shows that will be covered by the new policy on Pulp’s ticketing system.

Her tweet was met with cheers from Filipinos who also wanted to stop scalpers and scammers from taking advantage of concert-goers.

Other social media users, meanwhile, hoped for Sy to clarify her remark on ticket transfers.

“Pano if there’s a circumstance where someone couldn’t attend the concert and decided to sell the ticket? Pano yun?” one Facebook user asked.

“If transferring is not possible then allow REFUND. There are unexpected events that can happen once they purchase the ticket,” another Twitter user said.

Other Filipinos are expecting the release of guidelines regarding the new policy.

“Please provide a detailed explanation for this having to implement this sudden change literally DAYS before the actual ticket selling will definitely affect many who have already looked for assistance and have planned ahead in order to secure their tickets,” one Twitter user said.

So far, the upcoming ticket sale of Pulp is for the NCT Dream’s “The Dream Show 2” in Manila on April 2.

The K-pop group will hold a two-day show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on April 29 and 30.

Prior to Sy’s announcement, SM Tickets held a pre-screening of ticket holders for Enhypen’s “Manifesto in Manila” concert.

This was implemented in response to reports about the alleged reselling of tickets last February.

