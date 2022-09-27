PSA: Shows of Park Eun Bin, Jay B, Gulf Kanawut moved to New Frontier Theater

Three much-anticipated shows this October changed venues and were moved to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Happee Sy-Go, COO of Pulp Live World, announced these venue changes on Twitter on Monday, September 26.

“As agreed between all managements, to be able to accommodate Fan Activity requests for both #JAYBinManila & #GULFinManila, we are moving to New Frontier Theater,” Sy-Go tweeted.

“All details will be released in a bit. All seats will be honored as is but will be moved forward & closer,” she added.

In a separate tweet, Sy-Go announced another event that changed its venue—the fan meeting of Korean actress Park Eun Bin, popular for her titular role in the Korean series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

It was also moved to the New Frontier Theater.

“As requested by many as well, #ParkEunBinInMNL will also be moved to New Frontier Theater. Please hold on as we finalize all changes and final details,” she said.

“We can’t wait to give you the best time of course! It’s not like Atty. Woo is in town every day. Thank you for your patience,” she added.

The following are the three events that changed locations as requested by their fans:

“Eun-Bin Note: Binkan in Manila” on October 23, 6 p.m. (previously in SM North Edsa Skydome)

“Jay B Tape: Press Pause In Manila” on October 1 at 6 p.m. (previously in Smart Araneta Coliseum)

“Gulf Kanawut in Manila” on October 2 at 6 p.m. (previously in Smart Araneta Coliseum)

As of writing, the New Front Theater has released the new seat plans, ticket prices and other details for fans of Park and GOT 7’s Jay B.

The New Frontier Theater has a seating capacity of at least 2,300 people.

The theater’s seat plan is also normally categorized as “bronze”, “silver”, “gold” and “platinum” or “VIP.”

The platinum and VIP seats are the nearest to the stage.

Ticket sales for Park’s fan meeting, meanwhile, will open on October 2 at 12 noon via Ticket Net PH.

Tickets for Jay B’s concert are also still available via the same platform.

Fans of both artists can get up close to them with signed photo cards, posters and “hi-bye” events depending on the tickets they purchase.