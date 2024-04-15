‘Kitchie Nadal medley’: OPM icon’s return to concert scene gets Pinoys hyped up

“May Kitchie Nadal medley po ba?”

OPM icon Kitchie Nadal‘s announcement of a solo concert thrilled Pinoys fans of the musician who is especially popular in the 2000s pop-alternative scene.

The singer-songwriter will stage a homecoming show at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on June 2 this year to mark her two decades in the music industry.

Titled, “SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert,” the show chronicles her journey as an artist who blazed the trail for women in alternative and pop music with uncompromising individuality.

The performance also marks Kitchie’s return to the Philippine concert scene, featuring special guests that include some of her closest music peers in the industry.

“We have a lot of surprises in store for everyone who has supported my work for almost two decades,” she shared.

“I can’t wait to go back home and celebrate this landmark feat with my friends, family members, and fans,” the artist added.

Kitchie’s concert is presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions.

Tickets are available at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide and through their website. Here are the following ticket rates:

SVIP – P4,000 (with Meet and Greet and signed poster)

VIP – P3,500 (with signed poster)

ORCHESTRA CENTER – P2,900

ORCHESTRA LEFT AND RIGHT – P2,500

LOGE – P2,000.00

BALCONY – P1,200

Kitchie is now based in Spain, where she resides with her Spanish husband Carlos Lopez and their children, Keon and Iago.

She last held a concert in the Philippines in 2022 with fellow OPM icons Barbie Almabis, Aia de Leon, Hannah Olives and Acel Bisa, and Lougee Basabas called “Tanaw.”

Meanwhile, fans of Kitchie’s music took to the comments section to express their delight at her comeback.

“Kitchie Nadal medley enjoyers, it’s time,” a Facebook user wrote with double exclamation point emojis.

“May Kitchie Nadal Medley po ba sa setlist?” another user commented.

“Sana tugtugin ‘yung Kitchie Nadal medley,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“May Kitchie Nadal medley po ba,” commented another user with a pleading face emoji.

The “Kitchie Nadal medley” refers to continuous plays of different songs of the artist. Among her most popular ones are “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin,” “Same Ground,” “Bulong” and “Majika.”

The “medley” can also be found on YouTube, where there are medleys of her songs that can be sung in karaoke sessions.

In a musical context, a medley refers to a composition of a series of songs or tunes combined to form a longer piece of music.

Kitchie recently became popular among internet users, with the phrase “Kitchie Nadal core” being spotted on platforms popular among the youth like TikTok.

