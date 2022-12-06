Pinoys look forward to female OPM icons’ ‘Tanawin’ thanksgiving, listening party this month

Following their sold-out performance last month, Filipino singer-songwriters Barbie Almalbis, Acel Bisa, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basabas, Aia de Leon, and Kitchie Nadal will hold another music event.

The OPM icons said that their thanksgiving and listening party titled “Tanawin” will be held to thank their fans for their “unwavering support and love” throughout the decades.

“As the title of the show implies, Tanawin sees the beauty of gazing longingly ahead of time, be it out of reflection, curiosity, or admiration,” the group said.

The OPM singers also hinted that they will preview new material and announce their plans for next year.

Following the announcement of their scheduled standing gig, some fans expressed their excitement.