Pinoys look forward to female OPM icons’ ‘Tanawin’ thanksgiving, listening party this month

James Patrick Cruz
December 6, 2022 - 11:03 AM
Photo shows the poster of the Tanawin concert featuring Barbie Almalbis, Acel Bisa, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basabas, Aia de Leon, and Kitchie Nadal (GNN Productions/Released)

Following their sold-out performance last month, Filipino singer-songwriters Barbie Almalbis, Acel Bisa, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basabas, Aia de Leon, and Kitchie Nadal will hold another music event. 

The OPM icons said that their thanksgiving and listening party titled “Tanawin” will be held to thank their fans for their “unwavering support and love” throughout the decades. 

“As the title of the show implies, Tanawin sees the beauty of gazing longingly ahead of time, be it out of reflection, curiosity, or admiration,” the group said. 

The OPM singers also hinted that they will preview new material and announce their plans for next year.

Following the announcement of their scheduled standing gig, some fans expressed their excitement.

“Literal na sinuyod ang buong lugar namin para makapag cash in at makabili ng ticket. See you,” a social media user said.

“Isa pa to, gusto ko panoorin,” an online user wrote.

“Sana maka-attend ulit,” a Facebook user said.

“Ganda nito for sure,” a social media user said.
Fans may enjoy the performances of these OPM icons in an outdoor venue at the 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City this December 14 from 8 p.m. onwards.

A regular ticket costs P1,300, while a VIP ticket costs P2,200 and includes a signed Tanawin poster, a Tanaw poster, and two tickets for the Gabi Na Naman Productions Year-End Party on December 17.  

Those interested may purchase tickets by filling out an online form

Among the popular songs of the OPM icons are Barbie’s “Torpe“; Acel’s (Moonstar88) “Torete,” and “Migraine”; Lougee’s (Mojofly) “Mata” and “Tumatakbo“‘ Hannah’s (Session Road) “Suntok Sa Buwan“; Aia’s (Imago) “Taralets‘ and “Sundo“; Kitchie’s “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.

